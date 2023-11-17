Tom Ford is a smooth operator, Omar Ayuso dreams of going ‘Brokeback’ & a high profile breakup

It’s finally Friday! TGIF. A lot happened this week. Here are some of the highlights…

SMOOTH OPERATOR: Tom Ford talked about designing underwear for the well endowed and that one time he had to shave a male model’s butt. [Read all about it on Queerty]

PITCH PERFECT: Brian Cox’s fancy loafers had the gays screaming “zaddy!” [Read all about it on INTO]

AMERICAN ROYALTY: The Obamas showed up to support Colman Domingo at the Rustin moving screening in Washington, D.C. 😍😍😍

THAT’S MOTHER: P!NK trolled Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis on her tour stops in Florida. [Read all about it on Queerty]

LOVE IS DEAD: Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton announced they’re splitting up after six years months of marriage. [Read all about it on Queerty]

BREAKING FREE: A gay, former Secret Service agent shared his story.

HEY STRANGER: Andrew Scott talked about “doing unspeakable things” to Paul Mescal in romantic drama All Of Us Strangers. [Read all about it on Queerty]

BUSTED: George Santos was caught spending campaign funds on Hermès, Sephora, OnlyFans, and Botox. [Read all about it on LGBTQNation]

CAN’T QUIT YOU: Omar Ayuso dreamed of going to Brokeback Mountain.

BROS-WATCHING-BROS: A “Love Island” star reminded viewers about the importance of bathing by showering in front of his bros. [Read all about it on Queerty]

WANDERLUST: Uncover San Francisco’s LGBTQ+ history in the city’s most popular ‘hoods. [Read all about it on GayCities]

HONKY TONK: Trixie Mattell joined Orville Peck on stage.

