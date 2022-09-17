Three flicks to help you come down after watching ‘Moonage Daydream’

Hey, Ziggy Stardust fans, ready for a trip?

David Bowie’s artistic life is being explored in a new psychedelic film Moonage Daydream. Incorporating rare archival footage and audio from the artist’s estate, some of which have never been broadcast before, Bowie lovers are in for a real treat.

Moonage Daydream, which was released September 16, goes above and beyond other documentaries and books on the iconic ’70s queer pop icon.

Filmmaker Brett Morgen had the full cooperation of Bowie’s estate and unlimited access to the artist’s personal archives. The songs have been digitally remastered for the soundtrack, it’s even narrated by Bowie himself. (Posthumously, of course!)

Billed as an immersive experience disguised as a documentary, critics say Moonage Daydream is “equal parts psychedelic and philosophical” and “a hallucinatory jukebox doc with killer subtext.” With reviews like that, we are preparing ourselves for a transformative experience.

Let’s hope we don’t “freak out” watching Moonage Daydream, but just in case, here are a few flicks to help with the comedown.

The Man Who Fell To Earth (1976)



Sci-fi fans will enjoy this one. Filmed in the deserts of Albuquerque, New Mexico, David Bowie plays an alien that comes to Earth on a mission to save his home planet. Outside of this stellar plot, the filmmaking process was a watershed moment for the artist. According to sources, between takes on set Bowie would compose songs and film scenes for an autobiography to be titled The Return of the Thin White Duke on a 16mm newsreel camera. In addition to this impressive bit of cocktail trivia, truly obsessed fans will recognize stills in The Man Who Fell To Earth from the cover art on two Bowie albums, “Station to Station” and “Low.”

Hedwig and the Angry Inch (2001)

Want more glamour, angst, and social commentary? Look no further, my friend. This queer cult classic is a must-watch for casual music fans and bleeding hearts alike. Directed by and starring John Cameron Michael, this delightful film follows a gender-queer punk-rock singer from East Berlin as she tours the US with her band. A few of you may have been lucky enough to catch Neil Patrick Harris in the Broadway 2014 rendition of the film. The rest of us will have to settle for Michael Pitt shirtless, in his prime, acting like a dreamy Curt Cobain.

Stop Making Sense (1984)

Did you know that David Bowie was a huge Talking Heads fan? Apparently, he and David Byrne had a really close friendship. This musical documentary, shot over the course of three nights at Hollywood’s Pantages Theater in December 1983, is like watching a live Talking Heads concert. Showcasing the band’s album “Speaking in Tongues,” the film serves as a snapshot of the band at the time and a retrospective of their history. In addition to the hits, they play “Genius of Love” by the Tom Tom Club, a female-led Talking Heads side project.

