Redditors report you’ll have good luck with threesomes, too, if you and your two sex partners are all committed to everyone’s pleasure—or, at least, if you’re the guest star.

“The best encounters are always with couples because they already have a chemistry between themselves [and you] get all the attention,” one person wrote. “The best sex I ever had was a three-way with a Brazilian muscle bear couple, when I got DPed and treated like an absolute slut in bed and like a good boy after, as one of them cooked for us while the other mixed drinks. Then we watched a film, and I spent the night spooning and cuddling with them both. I felt so special.”

Many others shared disappointing experiences, however, and if your bed hasn’t been as populous as you’ve wanted, perhaps their tales will show you how little you’ve been missing:

“This was a couple who lived, like, 500 meters away, who I visited quite a few times. I was there to please one person, it seemed. Many rules, none of my needs were heard, always the same procedure, like I had to do the things his partner wouldn’t/couldn’t do.”

“I’m not a fan of threesomes. I had two, and while they were fun, it never felt even. Had one with two exes—we had all dated each other at some point—and all it did was made me realize I had more of a connection with my second ex over the first. But the first had more of a connection with me over the other guy. It was just noticeable and awkward. The second one was with a couple, and I was pretty much just the third wheel. But you could tell they discussed this before, because one wanted to be in control and it felt too choreographed, like they had set up ground rules and scenarios but didn’t tell me. I was just there as a toy, which is the only part that made it fun, but it just didn’t seem natural.”