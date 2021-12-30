Tie One Off – The Queerty Cocktail Roundup: 2021 Edition

Another year, another litany of traumas to discuss with our therapists. Insurrections, sudden deaths, viral variants, Supreme Court decisions and a Sex and the City spinoff have managed to keep us up at night…not to mention occasionally sipping a cocktail.

Hey, at least we can all get vaccinated.

Still, to momentarily escape the lingering traumas of 2021…and to avoid thinking about the impending problems of 2022…we offer up the Queerty Culture Club Cocktail roundup. Revisit our weekly selections of sippage that commemorates the year’s big releases, and that pairs well with a little New Year’s Eve farewell. Here’s to a bright new year for us all.

Unless your name is Mitch McConnell.