Tiffany Trump dragged for going on shopping spree while 130 secret service agents are quarantined

More than 130 officers from the U.S. Secret Service, or roughly 10% of the core security team, are currently in quarantine after either testing positive for coronavirus or coming into close contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus.

But that didn’t stop Tiffany Trump from going on a weekend shopping spree in Palm Beach, Florida, where she was accompanied by four agents, who followed her from store to store to store during a raging pandemic.

Tiffany popped into several high end shops and boutiques, where she mingled with retail workers, waved to paparazzi, and made all sorts of frivolous, nonessential purchases.

Meanwhile, Florida is seeing another big spike in new coronavirus cases, with Palm Beach County leading the charge. On Sunday, it saw its highest single-day increase of new cases since July 13, with 735 new infections reported.

Still, Tiffany felt the need to put herself and her secret service detail at risk by doing some retail therapy after her dad lost his reelection effort because that’s just how the Trump family rolls.

Twitter has had quite a bit to say about the matter…

While over 130 Secret Service agents are quarantined due to coronavirus, four were stuck shopping with Tiffany Trump on Worth Ave in Palm Beach yesterday #BecauseFlorida pic.twitter.com/2sGGNICpAm — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) November 14, 2020

Nothing like our tax dollars going on a shopping spree with the biggest grifters while exposing our SS to covid while the rest of Americans can’t pay bills🔥 SMH — khearts🇺🇸🧢👫#ForHumanity @ 🏡 (@krazyheartss) November 14, 2020

Why on Earth does Tiffany Trump even get secret service protection? 99% of Americans haven’t a clue what she looks like… — Doug Stevens (@dougastevens) November 14, 2020

Tiffany Trump out shopping today surrounded by SS that WE PAY for when her loser father is in stolen power is more than I can stand. WE HAVE HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS dying due to they are exposed to so much and do not have proper PPE. and this uggghhh biting my tongue. . . . — Sunflower Soul (@SunflowerSoul71) November 14, 2020

How embarrassing for the highly trained Secret Service agents. 😳🥺 I appreciate their professionalism regardless of the assignment. #TiffanyTrump https://t.co/FDXa4EolFA — Blue Honey (@devans00) November 15, 2020

Meanwhile, 130 secret service agents have Covid but Tiffany Trump is shopping in Palm Beach treating her SS agents like chauffeurs and valets. January 21. — Jocelyn Stanton (@jocelynmstanton) November 16, 2020

Stop your reckless nonsense. Quit putting Secret Service members’ lives at risk. — Elizabeth (@enelson6) November 15, 2020

Stockpiling her closet while grift is available. — Cubana with an A (@comojodescarajo) November 14, 2020

Over 130 Secret Service Agents are currently infected with Coronavirus. And 4 Secret Service were seen in Palm Beach yesterday with Tiffany trump so she could shop, further endangering their lives. I hate this disgusting criminal family. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) November 15, 2020

That’s the other thing. On January 20 at noon, all Secret Service protection for the Trump kids ENDS! — Sunny Resistor (@ToneBea) November 14, 2020

Tiffany’s secret service detail ends on January 20, 2021, after her father leaves office and Joe Biden assumes the presidency. Donald and Melania Trump will receive lifelong protection, unless they choose to decline it, and Barron will continue receiving protection until he is 16.

Related: Tiffany Trump’s former BFF speaks out: “Her dad treated her like sh*t her whole life”