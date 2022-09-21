Tiffany Trump gets the last laugh, excluded from family fraud lawsuit in New York

For the first time in perhaps forever, it’s a great day to be Tiffany Trump!

New York Attorney General Letitia James just filed a 222-page civil lawsuit with the State Supreme Court in Manhattan against Donald Trump and the Trump Organization.

The suit accuses the Trump family business of “grossly” inflating the ex-president’s net worth by billions–yes, billions–of dollars and giving cheating false and misleading financial statements to lenders for at least a decade.

“We found that Mr, Trump, his children, and the corporation used more than 200 false asset valuations over a ten-year period,” James, who interviewed more than 65 witnesses, said this morning at a press conference announcing the charges.

Among the allegations made by James are:

Trump valuing Mar-a-Lago at $739 million when it should have been valued at around one-tenth that amount, at $75 million.

Trump valuing his Trump Tower apartment at $327 million, when, according to James, “No apartment in New York City has ever sold for that amount.”

Trump valuing the rent-stabilized apartments at his Trump Park Avenue property at $50 million when they were collectively only worth $750,000.

Trump valuing his golf club in Scotland at nearly $127 million when it has operated at a loss every year since it opened in 2017.

“The examples I laid out barely scratch the surface,” James said. “Claiming you have money you do not have does not amount to the art of the deal. It’s the art of the steal.”

The lawsuit seeks a $250 million judgment and to ban any of the Trumps–Donald, Don Jr., Ivanka, or Eric–from leading companies in their home state of New York. James also plans to send her findings to federal prosecutors in Manhattan, who may choose to open a criminal investigation into bank fraud.

OK, now we know what you’re probably thinking. According to the headline, this is supposed to be an article about Tiffany Trump! So where does she fit into all this?

The answer: She doesn’t!

As the only one of Trump’s adult children who is not employed by her father, lucky Tiffany was conveniently left out of James’ lawsuit. And, honestly, good for her! Sometimes being second third fourth best has its advantages!

Here’s what folx are saying on Twitter…

Being ignored by her Dad ended up working out pretty damn well for Tiffany Trump after all. Bless her. — Courtney Finnicum (@courtney883) September 21, 2022

Poor Tiffany Trump. She can't even be let in on the family fraud. — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) September 21, 2022

?When asked about Trump Org ?

Tiffany Trump : “I don’t know any of them, I may have seen them around but they aren’t really part of my life” ??? #TrumpIsGoingToJail #TrumpMeltdown — Longjacket ? (@Longjacket2) September 21, 2022

Well. For the first time, EVER, it’s a great day to be Tiffany Trump. pic.twitter.com/unJKQaDg65 — Carina (@carinaleegee) September 21, 2022

Tiffany Trump is Trump’s only adult child to not be charged with fraud. They really do exclude her from everything, don’t they? — Meredith Lee (@meralee727) September 21, 2022

Shout out to Tiffany Trump- every single dis for the last several decades must have been worth it on this day. Enjoy your freedom, girl! ?? #trump #LetitiaJames — Dana Schenk (@TheOneGoofygirl) September 21, 2022

Raise your hand if you forgot Tiffany Trump even existed until she didn't get named in her family's fraud suit. ???? — Rain's Revenge (@nayana_gor) September 21, 2022

Tiffany Trump rn: pic.twitter.com/qi9MmlO5pv — G O L D I E. (@goldietaylor) September 21, 2022

Tiffany Trump has got to be the most unbothered person on the planet right now ?? — Chuck Todd's shamble bangs (@Drea_got_rage) September 21, 2022

Tiffany Trump is just drinking water and minding her business. — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) September 21, 2022

Tiffany trump swinging her door open and asking who the dumb trump is again pic.twitter.com/xYwxOR78mj — Liberally Las Vegas (@liberallyLV) September 21, 2022

The ex-president responded to James’ lawsuit on Truth Social by calling her a “fraud” who has caused “record numbers of people and companies to flee New York.”

“She is a fraud who campaigned on a ‘get Trump’ platform, despite the fact that the city is one of the crime and murder disasters of the world under her watch,” he wrote.