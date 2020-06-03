Tiffany Trump quoted Helen Keller in tone deaf #BlackoutTuesday post

We don’t hear too often from Donald Trump‘s all-but-estranged daughter, Tiffany, but when we do, it’s usually about things like kittens, butterflies, playing with bubbles, or her supercute boyfriend. Rarely does she weigh in on serious current events.
Except for yesterday, when she posted the black square for #BlackoutTuesday. Oddly, however, she chose to include a quote from Helen Keller, a white disability rights activist, rather than, say, a Black civil rights leader.
“‘Alone we can achieve so little; together we can achieve so much.’- Helen Keller #blackoutTuesday #justiceforgeorgefloyd,” Tiffany’s caption read.
Don’t get us wrong. Helen Keller’s great! But we’re really not sure how she factors into any of what’s going on in the country right now.
Tiffany also shared the post on Twitter, where it received a mixed response…
If you can’t come out and protest, your words are just letters.
— gem (@b4ur4gotten) June 2, 2020
What have you done?? How have you contributed?
— Ellen Zhang (@LtDemonLord) June 3, 2020
Please tell your father to spread love and not hate 🙏🏽.
— Angela Griffin (@AngelaG33544531) June 2, 2020
Your dad is an awful person but I’m hopeful that you are different! ❤️
— Queen Frostine (@lezapro) June 2, 2020
— Boltenhouse (@BoltenhouseJ) June 3, 2020
good lord, you are tone deaf.
— shandana (@missadvnture) June 2, 2020
Tiffany, you seem like an outlier in the Trump group. Run, while you still can, as fast and far as you can.
— La (@LAAAA) June 3, 2020
While people appreciate this, they need more from you if you want to make a difference.
— Kris🌹 (@Good_Guess) June 3, 2020
I know you mean well..but unfortunately you have that last name.
— Sioux (@6ixxxion) June 3, 2020
Some people noted that, while the 26-year-old seemed to be showing solidarity with Black Lives Matter protestors, just days earlier she had retweeted several inflammatory tweets written by her father.
I had hoped you were trolling your father woth this, but I see you retweeted a bunch of his tweets. So disappointing.
— Leah* Longbrake (@ClevelandLeah) June 2, 2020
And while she used the hashtags #blackouttuesday and #justiceforgeorgefloyd, she didn’t use the hashtags #blacklivesmatter or #BLM. She also neglected to mention the Black Lives Matter movement anywhere in her post.
Despite her delicate tiptoeing around the issue, many of Tiffany’s dad’s supporters did not appreciate what she may or may not have been implying with the post.
Honestly, we’re really not sure what Tiffany’s goals were in sharing the #BlackoutTuesday post, but we’re fairly certain she didn’t achieve them.
Bubbleandsqueal
The Second Daughter. Bless her heart.
(the one he doesn’t want to [email protected]#).
kityglitr
Definitely tone deaf on her part, however it’s pretty reductive to say Keller was only a disability rights activist. She was a radical socialist, donated to Black causes and was instrumental in the founding of the ACLU. But yeah, Tiffany is not the one.