Tiffany Trump quoted Helen Keller in tone deaf #BlackoutTuesday post

We don’t hear too often from Donald Trump‘s all-but-estranged daughter, Tiffany, but when we do, it’s usually about things like kittens, butterflies, playing with bubbles, or her supercute boyfriend. Rarely does she weigh in on serious current events.

Except for yesterday, when she posted the black square for #BlackoutTuesday. Oddly, however, she chose to include a quote from Helen Keller, a white disability rights activist, rather than, say, a Black civil rights leader.

“‘Alone we can achieve so little; together we can achieve so much.’- Helen Keller #blackoutTuesday #justiceforgeorgefloyd,” Tiffany’s caption read.

Don’t get us wrong. Helen Keller’s great! But we’re really not sure how she factors into any of what’s going on in the country right now.

Tiffany also shared the post on Twitter, where it received a mixed response…

If you can’t come out and protest, your words are just letters. — gem (@b4ur4gotten) June 2, 2020

What have you done?? How have you contributed? — Ellen Zhang (@LtDemonLord) June 3, 2020

Please tell your father to spread love and not hate 🙏🏽. — Angela Griffin (@AngelaG33544531) June 2, 2020

Your dad is an awful person but I’m hopeful that you are different! ❤️ — Queen Frostine (@lezapro) June 2, 2020

good lord, you are tone deaf. — shandana (@missadvnture) June 2, 2020

Tiffany, you seem like an outlier in the Trump group. Run, while you still can, as fast and far as you can. — La (@LAAAA) June 3, 2020

While people appreciate this, they need more from you if you want to make a difference. — Kris🌹 (@Good_Guess) June 3, 2020

I know you mean well..but unfortunately you have that last name. — Sioux (@6ixxxion) June 3, 2020

Some people noted that, while the 26-year-old seemed to be showing solidarity with Black Lives Matter protestors, just days earlier she had retweeted several inflammatory tweets written by her father.

I had hoped you were trolling your father woth this, but I see you retweeted a bunch of his tweets. So disappointing. — Leah* Longbrake (@ClevelandLeah) June 2, 2020

And while she used the hashtags #blackouttuesday and #justiceforgeorgefloyd, she didn’t use the hashtags #blacklivesmatter or #BLM. She also neglected to mention the Black Lives Matter movement anywhere in her post.

Despite her delicate tiptoeing around the issue, many of Tiffany’s dad’s supporters did not appreciate what she may or may not have been implying with the post.

Honestly, we’re really not sure what Tiffany’s goals were in sharing the #BlackoutTuesday post, but we’re fairly certain she didn’t achieve them.

