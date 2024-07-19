Donald Trump and daughter Tiffany Trump at the RNC yesterday (Photo: X)

The Republican National Convention wound up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin last night. Donald Trump formally accepted the party’s nomination as Presidential candidate and then proceeded to give a lengthy, typically rambling speech.

Few of Trump’s talking points went viral on social media. Instead, many took more interest in his interactions with his family.

Trump was surrounded by family members for his appearance, including his four elder children. Joining him on stage, Tiffany Trump leaned in to kiss her father. However, he appeared to blank her. She ended up kissing the air behind his head and taking her place on the podium.

Politics, but make it gay! Stay woke with our briefing while staying informed on all things LGBTQ+ entertainment, life, and more! Daily * Weekly *

Many said the footage was telling.

How do you watch that and think Trump is a good man? — Rylian (@RylianYaps) July 19, 2024

The small ways in which he’s horrible still manage to take me aback sometimes. https://t.co/Hep54AF5Bn — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) July 19, 2024

Did he said “not now”? What a POS narcissist — Mario 🇺🇸🇵🇱🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@PawlowskiMario) July 19, 2024

What does he have against her? Obviously he can’t stand her. Or maybe he didn’t recognize her… — 🎼Johnny For Real 🎸🎶 (@johnny_divot) July 19, 2024

That is horrible. That hurt her. — Summer Tyme (@SummerTymesG) July 19, 2024

Some said the incident reminded them of another awkward exchange between the pair, this time back in 2016.

Tiffany Trump treats her dad the way most women treat drunk randos in nightclubs. pic.twitter.com/2t92nouBOF — shauna (@goldengateblond) October 10, 2016

Donald’s encounter with Tiffany was not the only exchange scrutinized on the night.

Melania Trump appeared to join her husband on stage. Trump tried to kiss her but it did not appear to be reciprocated.

Melania: Not on the lips, that's extra! pic.twitter.com/EdtKGf3l9g — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) July 19, 2024

Maybe Trump should have just kissed Hulk Hogan instead. The former wrestler turned up to give a speech praising Trump. The former President blew him a kiss afterward.

Trump blowing a kiss to Hulk Hogan…this cult is soooooo weird pic.twitter.com/drRpg63piP — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) July 19, 2024

Trump’s speech

Trump used his speech to offer more details about the assassination attempt on his life last Saturday in Pennsylvania. He thanked God for his survival.

“I stand before you in this arena only by the grace of almighty God. Many people say it was a providential moment.”

As he has for each of his RNC appearances, Trump continued to wear a large piece of padding on his injured ear. Some of the RNC attendees wore similar bandages in a show of support.

Trump, despite calls for “unity,” went on to blast Joe Biden, saying, “If you took the 10 worst presidents in the history of the United States … added them up, they will not have done the damage that Biden has done.”

He also referred to Nancy Pelosi as “crazy Nancy”. A spokesperson for the former Speaker of the House told The Hill that Trump did not take a “new tone” as some expected but was, in fact, the same candidate he’s always been.

In terms of actual policy, Trump promised, “to launch the largest deportation operation in the history of our country” if re-elected.

In regards to international policy, he claimed, “I will end every single international crisis that the current administration has created. Including the horrible war with Russia and Ukraine, which would have never happened if I was president. And the war caused by the attack on Israel, which would have never happened if I was president.”