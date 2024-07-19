Tiffany Trump and father Donald Trump
Donald Trump and daughter Tiffany Trump at the RNC yesterday (Photo: X)

The Republican National Convention wound up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin last night. Donald Trump formally accepted the party’s nomination as Presidential candidate and then proceeded to give a lengthy, typically rambling speech. 

Few of Trump’s talking points went viral on social media. Instead, many took more interest in his interactions with his family. 

Trump was surrounded by family members for his appearance, including his four elder children. Joining him on stage, Tiffany Trump leaned in to kiss her father. However, he appeared to blank her. She ended up kissing the air behind his head and taking her place on the podium. 

 Many said the footage was telling.

Some said the incident reminded them of another awkward exchange between the pair, this time back in 2016. 

Donald’s encounter with Tiffany was not the only exchange scrutinized on the night. 

Melania Trump appeared to join her husband on stage. Trump tried to kiss her but it did not appear to be reciprocated.

Maybe Trump should have just kissed Hulk Hogan instead. The former wrestler turned up to give a speech praising Trump. The former President blew him a kiss afterward.

Trump’s speech

Trump used his speech to offer more details about the assassination attempt on his life last Saturday in Pennsylvania. He thanked God for his survival. 

“I stand before you in this arena only by the grace of almighty God. Many people say it was a providential moment.”

As he has for each of his RNC appearances, Trump continued to wear a large piece of padding on his injured ear. Some of the RNC attendees wore similar bandages in a show of support. 

Trump, despite calls for “unity,” went on to blast Joe Biden, saying, “If you took the 10 worst presidents in the history of the United States … added them up, they will not have done the damage that Biden has done.” 

He also referred to Nancy Pelosi as “crazy Nancy”. A spokesperson for the former Speaker of the House told The Hill that Trump did not take a “new tone” as some expected but was, in fact, the same candidate he’s always been. 

In terms of actual policy, Trump promised, “to launch the largest deportation operation in the history of our country” if re-elected. 

In regards to international policy, he claimed, “I will end every single international crisis that the current administration has created. Including the horrible war with Russia and Ukraine, which would have never happened if I was president. And the war caused by the attack on Israel, which would have never happened if I was president.”

Related*

Help make sure LGBTQ+ stories are being told...

We can't rely on mainstream media to tell our stories. That's why we don't lock Queerty articles behind a paywall. Will you support our mission with a contribution today?

Once Monthly Annually

Cancel anytime · Proudly LGBTQ+ owned and operated