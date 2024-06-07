My wife [actor Stephanie Allynne] and I found out recently that our sons didn’t know we were gay. I was so stunned because we’ve lived together almost eight years and I’ve been gay the whole time ― even prior!



Dare I say we’re … an iconic gay couple. And so, we realized even though there’s pictures of our wedding day and they know they have two moms, that doesn’t mean they know what “gay” is.

Tig Notaro speaking to Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show” about coming out to her kids.