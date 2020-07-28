‘Tiger King’s’ Carole Baskin rushes to the defense of Britney Spears. Really.

“I just want to shout out to Britney Spears who is being treated like a caged tiger at the moment in a legal conservatorship. It’s not right, and I know something about conservatorships, oh my gosh. Once those things are in place it’s just nothing but a free-for-all for all of these attorneys to just gobble up as much of the money as they can possibly get their greedy little grubby paws on. So free Britney.” Message from Carole Baskin, big cat enthusiast, former widow and ‘Tiger King’ star, on Britney Spears’ ongoing personal woes.
In Quotes