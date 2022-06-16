This TikTok chef claims Postmates ripped off his ‘bottom-friendly’ recipe series

We know the commercialization of Pride season knows no end, but one TikTok creator is feeling specifically targeted this Pride month in a big way.

Gay chef Alex Hall runs The Bottom’s Digest TikTok page alongside his husband Mike Floeck, where they’ve been putting out “bottom-friendly” recipes for over a year. Meanwhile, Postmates introduced what they touted as “the world’s first Bottom-Friendly Menu” just a week ago.

You shouldn’t miss a good meal for a good time. That’s why this Pride, we’ve teamed up with @DrEvanGoldstein and @smartthrob to create the world’s first Bottom-Friendly Menu (yup, it’s real). #EatWithPride pic.twitter.com/03Fm8YJlAP — @postmates (@Postmates) June 9, 2022

Not only is the concept… let’s say familiar, but Hall alleged in an interview with Mashable that Postmates used “similar colors, cadence, and copy” to the video he used to introduce his Bottom-friendly recipe series on June 3rd of last year.

The day after Postmates announced their new campaign, Hall took to The Bottom’s Digest channel to express his disappointment about “how corporations continue to steal from queer creators and businesses — especially during Pride month.”

When approached for comment, Postmates issued the following statement:

“Our team has been in touch with The Bottom’s Digest. We appreciate their work, and we hear their feedback loud and clear, in regards to our shared goal of addressing a more inclusive sex education.

“As a company focused on delivery to your doorstep, we don’t claim to be chefs or medical professionals. That’s why we leaned on a health expert to launch the Eat with Pride Bottom-Friendly delivery menu—and we’re happy to keep learning as part of an important, and often omitted, conversation on good meals and good times.

“We will continue to support the LGBTQIA+ community after Pride month, and we look forward to building upon our relationship with The Okra Project, a Black Trans woman-led collective that addresses barriers faced by the Black Trans community.”

To be fair, there were queer voices involved with the Postmates campaign. The brand collaborated with gay rectal surgeon Dr. Evan Goldstein and queer creator Rob Anderson for a more authentic LGBTQ+ production.

The problem, of course, comes in which queer creators were not involved with the project: the pair at The Bottom’s Digest who’ve been doing this longer than any of them.

