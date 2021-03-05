TikTok and Craigslist and Cola, oh my! New episode of the Queerty podcast is here.

One more Friday on the books — Gabe is back to talk about Ian McKellen on TikTok, which celeb found the love of their life on Craigslist, and how a former WNBA player is following in Raphael Warnock’s footsteps.

Plus, Gabe is joined by comedian and actor, Sherry Cola, to talk about her show Good Trouble, her political involvement, and her thoughts on the Golden Globes.

Queerty: The Podcast is available every Friday wherever you listen to podcasts. Subscribe on your favorite podcast player to get each episode. And if you like what you hear, don’t be shy! Leave a review and let us know what you think.