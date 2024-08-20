TikTok stars Nicky Champa and Pierre Boo are officially calling it quits.

Champa, 28, has filed for divorce from Boo, 37, after just two years of marriage. 💔

According to TMZ, Champa filed the legal documents on Monday and citied irreconcilable differences as the reason behind the split.

Although they married in August 2022 in Las Vegas, the content creators had been together since 2017.

Champa and Boo initially garnered fame on TikTok during the height of the lockdowns in 2020.

While they kept their respective accounts, they often appeared in each other’s videos, performing choreographed dances, pranking one another, having fun with accents (Champa is American, Boo is French), and updating fans on their fitness progress.

Champa currently has 12.8 million followers on TikTok, while Boo has 13.9 million. So to certain audiences, their reach and impact is pretty huge.

And while the news of the divorce is sad, it certainly wasn’t a big surprise to their fans.

The pair first announced they had broken up in July 2023 and said they were taking time to find their respective voices.

They disclosed their split in a joint 20-minute video on YouTube.

“I think as you age, you kind of realize different things,” Champa said of the break-up to Out at the time.

“Then on top of it, the social media aspect of it and people constantly comparing ourselves to each other and the pressure of maintaining this image. It almost became, I would tell people, like a Black Mirror episode.”

Since then, the duo stopped collaborating professionally together.

Back in January 2023, Rihanna cast Champa and Boo in an ad for her Fenty Eau de Parfum scent.

The clip featured the then-couple traipsing through Paris, kissing, cuddling under an umbrella, and recounting some of their most tender moments within the French capital.

At one point, they even describe a romantic Valentine’s Day they shared in the City of Light.

The beauty of the inclusive ad is now draped in a sorrowful haze for what once existed between the two handsome men.

As of yet, neither Champa nor Boo has addressed the divorce news on their social media accounts.

While we mourn the demise of yet another queer couple, here’s a few more shots & videos of Champa and Boo, the way they were…