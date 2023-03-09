TikTok star Zachary Willmore is thriving through his HIV journey and homophobes can’t stand it

Screengrabs via @zachwillmore on TikTok

TikTok star and former history-making prom queen Zachary Willmore is documenting his journey with his recent HIV diagnosis, but haters and homophobes just can’t handle that it’s not dulling his adorable shine.

Zachary’s videos are usually funny, pink, high-energy comedy and vlogging from a creator who clearly went to the iconic Chrissy Chlapecka school of TikTok Bimbology™. Towards the end of February, he uploaded a much more serious video than usual in which he detailed the positive HIV diagnosis he’d received just a week earlier.

Since then, he’s been providing daily updates on the ways those around him have helped him cope, the medical journey he’s been through since his diagnosis, and his coming to terms with living with HIV for the rest of his life. He’s meeting most of these moment with his trademark flair and joy, trying not to let one diagnosis change who he is.

To TERF-y Twitter user @Slatzism and their ilk, this was the most sinful content imaginable:

you were born too late to explore the earth, too early to explore the stars, but just in time to see zoomers vlog their HIV diagnosis pic.twitter.com/cvS8n5YsCm — pagliacci the hater ? (@Slatzism) March 6, 2023

After his name started trending on Twitter over this hateful message, Zachary responded in his traditional cute style.

As he says, there’s good news and bad news:

“Good news is people are going to see that post, come over to my page, and give me views and likes,” he notes. “Bad news is those b*tches do not like me.”

In the days since, the good has massively, overwhelmingly come to outweigh the bad.

Instead of mocking his sparky style over this serious topic, most are celebrating his enduring happiness as evidence of how far out community’s battle with HIV has come.

And telling user @Slatzism to f*** off, naturally:

I’ve been positive since 22, undetectable since 24. If i had even an ounce of the courage this young person has to talk about what I was going through then, promise you I would never have seen my cell count drop to 13 per microliter, putting me inches from blown AIDS. Fuck off https://t.co/rNbkvka3Yg — BOY EYES NS039 (@1zaidazane) March 7, 2023

Ur mad that a deadly disease that had haunted humanity for decades is getting treatable enough for it to be a positive vlog subject? https://t.co/0nHjqHMjDo — NEW MERCH OUT HoSo Terra Toma ?? (@hosoterratoma) March 8, 2023

sorry to be corny but i rlly think something has to be wrong with you to watch this & not feel tremendous warmth toward this person! im so glad that they’ll be able to manage their diagnosis, they have support, & they’re being open to fight stigma and educate their followers!! https://t.co/eZXsiy3T0q — saint lalice (@rosaceabitch) March 8, 2023

y’all be wanting folks to hate themselves so bad. like genuinely heal. this person is walking in there truth and not affecting literally anyone.



y’all be so full of misery. either like the video or keep scrolling. it’s not that hard. https://t.co/aPOlAV9i5t — ?x. ???? (????/????) (@thegaryfuqua) March 8, 2023

hard to feel anything except joy and gratitude at the fact that in 2023 someone with HIV can expect to live well into old age. https://t.co/OcU0N6deQT — abram AKA “The Funky Khazar” (@abram_facts) March 8, 2023

His mother didnt abandon him like so many others. Hes not laying in a dirty hospital ward untouched and all alone. He wont be apart of the miles long memorial quilt. He gets to live and its so wonderful that we have come so far. Hes so young and sparkly and full of life. — Fancy on the Inside (@InfiniteWitches) March 8, 2023

a goofy zoomer who gets HIV being able to envision a future of getting a few extra tests and taking a couple of daily pills is one of the greatest triumphs of medical science in human history and we should give daily thanks to god that it happened https://t.co/PmNkbJfxym — Dan Walden (@dwaldenwrites) March 8, 2023

Nearly an entire generation of gay men were wiped out by HIV/AIDS. People were attending funerals of people they loved every week for years. Decades of activism as a community happened so they could do precisely this without shame or fear. This is fucking awesome. https://t.co/Gm4iflr5LQ — Phillip (@MajorPhilebrity) March 8, 2023

My aunt passed away bc of AIDS. One of the things that made her condition deteriorate faster was the mental strain over being ostracized by her friends and family. Destigmatizing STIs/STDs is essential to help those suffering from them. He’s doing nothing wrong https://t.co/sYgTj8P9Om — hiatus (@MOLENAIDE) March 8, 2023

you must be the most miserable cunt in the world if you dont see the beauty in this, showing that there is joy n life after an HIV diagnosis, that it is no longer a death sentence n they will lead a happy n fulfilling life n die of old age. this is what queer elders fought for. https://t.co/G2OyyrDfQq — rain ? seeing ghost 8/19!!! ? (@hesperamoon) March 8, 2023

Even if it’s not in the exact tone some would like, Zachary’s ability to have optimism about his positive diagnosis is the result of tireless work from advocates and the loss of so many great people in our community.

In what’s set to be his last daily HIV journey update, the creator shared that he was already close to undetectable and promised weekly updates for anyone that this video series was helping.

All while getting ready for a frat rave:

Shine on, Zachary!