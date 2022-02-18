drip drop

TikToker brags about $2K per month bottled water habit and everyone’s thinking the same thing

By
Image: TikTok

A TikToker went viral this week after giving viewers a tour of his water fridges, where he chills his $2K monthly supply of Voss bottled water.

“As a water snob, it is such a luxury,” he says in the video.

“I know what you’re thinking,” he adds, but what comes next is proof he does not, in fact, know what people are thinking.

“I know what you’re thinking — where do I keep it all?'” Nope, try again!

Later, he explains that he used to get Fiji shipments, but switched to Voss, which comes in glass bottles, to be more eco-conscious.

The video found its way to Twitter, and the responses are priceless:

Here’s what folks are saying: