TikToker brags about $2K per month bottled water habit and everyone’s thinking the same thing

A TikToker went viral this week after giving viewers a tour of his water fridges, where he chills his $2K monthly supply of Voss bottled water.

“As a water snob, it is such a luxury,” he says in the video.

“I know what you’re thinking,” he adds, but what comes next is proof he does not, in fact, know what people are thinking.

“I know what you’re thinking — where do I keep it all?'” Nope, try again!

Later, he explains that he used to get Fiji shipments, but switched to Voss, which comes in glass bottles, to be more eco-conscious.

The video found its way to Twitter, and the responses are priceless:

literally can’t even be mad pic.twitter.com/3k2VqzEYvm — K Hole Ocasio-Cortez from Bushwick, PhD (@smartbitch_69) February 15, 2022

Here’s what folks are saying:

“I just hate the taste of tap water” he’s still drinking tap water it’s just tap water from Norway pic.twitter.com/DM4G4PQgsC — Wild Geerters (@steinkobbe) February 16, 2022

buy a damn brita — (@Skarlet_Starlet) February 17, 2022

*guy who regularly has dozens of gallons of individual serving water bottles hand-delivered to his house voice* I’m trying to be more eco-friendly — Chris (@Tinznasty) February 15, 2022

You know, I think the “carbon neutral” water bottles might be a bit offset by the energy costs of FOUR FUCKING REFRIGERATORS — Surplus Cornbread (@SurplusCornbre1) February 16, 2022

Would love to make this guy take a blind taste test for water — Havana Burger (@AJamesHidell) February 16, 2022

Has anyone tried giving him tap water in the voss bottle to see if he can taste the difference? Like have we done the science here — silently housed replica (@bringurownbaby) February 16, 2022

Everyone who gets water pumped into their kitchens. pic.twitter.com/UrzpAUGchC — Flo (@LiquidFlorian) February 16, 2022

When he said “I know what you’re thinking” I was literally not thinking that. I was thinking why do you think it’s cute to be a “water snob”?! Billions of people literally don’t have clean water to drink or even bathe in. I’m so disturbed watching this & him thinking it’s cute — Stream My EP 420 Foreplay (@tallyohhh) February 17, 2022

This guy is going to lose his shit when he finds out he can get a tankless reverse osmosis machine for like $400 — nah (@TCHoward) February 16, 2022