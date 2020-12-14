Holiday surprise

A TikToker brought Mariah Carey to tears with this quick clip

Music lover (and creative splicer) Clay Layton shared a blend of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” and Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You”, and it struck a chord.

The edit racked up hundreds of thousands of likes, and found its way to Carey, who tweeted: “Wow…this video took me by surprise and brought me to tears”

 