You’d think straight people could give the gays a break for Pride… but we just got the month’s first reported case of heterosexual hysteria.

Earlier this week, queer London-based TikToker Rafa Rodrigues was waiting for the bus when he got approached by a female passenger who began making sexual advances.

Although he told the stranger that he was gay, her pestering did not stop. So, he began recording.

Watch.

The video –– which Rodrigues shared to TikTok with the caption “pov: the girl in the bus station is trying to make me straight” –– is seriously awkward.

Right off the bat, a British woman can be heard telling him, “You’re good looking. I wish you weren’t gay mate, because I would have you.” At first, Rodrigues tries to laugh it off and dismiss her comments, but his face gets noticeably tense when she states, “I love you, man. Can you cheat?”

As the conversation continues, he reminds her that he is “not looking for a girl” and “it cannot happen,” at which point she literally starts begging. Finally, Rodrigues tells the woman he’s “gay as f*ck” with a flick of his wrist… and things get even weirder.

“Oh, you like f*cking men,” she asks. “Like c*cks and everything?” It’s a question so bizarre that it would be funny if the circumstances weren’t so damn creepy. Still, Rodrigues’ confirmation shuts her down and she apologizes before asking: “We’re still friends, yeah?”

Oh brother.

How many times does he have to tell her he's gay? I mean take it, shake hands and part friends — 😼Castiel Crowley😼🌻 🇵🇷🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦 (@reinasdada) June 8, 2024

The clip –– which was later shared to Twitter X –– received over 3.8 million views across platforms and ignited serious conversation about consent and harassment in the LGBTQ+ community.

The encounter particularly struck a chord with queer women who often face similar experiences dealing with pushy heterosexual men.

This is hell. I've experienced these exchanges many many times as a lesbian but never seen it from the perspective of queer men. Yep. Just as awkward and awful. — Sleater-Kinney's Black Daughter on Hive (@JanayKinney) June 8, 2024

You should see what lesbians go through. It's not hands off and just talking. It's a fight to get through the day. — Kasey 🌊🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️#blm #GLBT rights🌊 (@DogStarGirl) June 9, 2024

As other gay users noted, there’s a long and problematic history of straight people thinking they can “turn” a queer person after a round in bed. Which… haha, nice try.

People would be surprised at how many straight women have a thing about making gay men straight. "You've just haven't had the right woman" is a phrase many of us have heard. — Don't Tess Me (@Technocratic99) June 8, 2024

This is like straight men saying that they can make a lesbian switch to their side — Jennifer (@Author2024) June 8, 2024

Thankfully, it seems that Rodrigues was able to stay composed and the situation never escalated.

Nevertheless, it’s a good reminder that consent is necessary and sexual harassment isn’t exclusive to any single gender or sexuality –– an idea that comedian Richard Gadd hopes to get across in his Netflix series Baby Reindeer.

Ironically, as many commenters pointed out, the woman speaking in the TikTok seems to have an accent almost identical to Martha’s –– the female character who stalks Gadd in the show. (Seriously, what are the odds?!)

Even Rodrigues noted the coincidence on TikTok, writing, “It gave Baby Reindeer in London.”

At least we don’t have to worry about Jessica Gunning, the 38-year-old actress who portrays Martha in the series.

As she revealed just last week, she’s a “big old gay.” And hello, let’s celebrate that!

