Tim Scott offers his hot take on the Jan 6 hearings and we’re all a little dumber now

A sitting U.S. senator may seem like the perfect news guest to discuss the House select committee’s public hearings on Jan. 6, but Tim Scott is here to show otherwise.

The antigay GOP senator from South Carolina stopped by Fox News to offer his hot take, and under a chyron reading “Capitol riot probe: election officials testify before House committee,” he admitted he hasn’t actually seen any of the hearings.

Related: Jim Jordan’s “real America” tweet completely blows up in his face

“I want to ask you about the January 6th hearing,” began host Bret Baier. “It’s obviously ongoing, and they’re methodically laying out this case, primarily aimed at former President Trump and his efforts to overturn the election. This, specifically today, about talking to state authorities about putting in different electors and decertifying elections in different states. Have you learned anything new? Number one. Is it troubling to you? Number 2. And can you support Donald Trump if he runs for president in 2024?”

“Well Bret, I have not taken the time to watch the hearings,” Scott responded before adding, “I think if Trump is the nominee, of course we support him.”

Bret: I want to ask you about the January 6th hearing. Have you learned anything new, is it troubling, and can you support Trump if he runs for president?

Scott: I have not taken the time to watch the hearings… I think if trump is the nominee, of course we support him. pic.twitter.com/QAtocTMm2t — Acyn (@Acyn) June 21, 2022

Scott said he’s been too busy “fighting inflation” to catch any of the hearings, but nobody seems to know what that actually means.

Here’s how folks are reacting:

Tim Scott is the kind of dude who says "Show me the evidence" then blatantly ignores the evidence. — ?DeathMetalViking? (@DeathMetalV) June 22, 2022

Tim Scott said on Fox yesterday he's "too busy fighting inflation to watch the J6 hearings." I'm curious, what exactly is a Republican Senator doing to "fight inflation?" I mean specifically, what is he spending his time doing when he's "fighting inflation?" — GypsyPolitico (@warrior_covfefe) June 22, 2022

Tim Scott is what happens when you hate everything about yourself. — The Jewish Ginger Resister (@JewishResister) June 22, 2022

Then Tim Scott does not care about democracy @SenatorTimScott SHAMEFUL sycophant https://t.co/rMx6jOxHZm — janie (@Janiehal6) June 22, 2022

South Carolinians you have 3 women running against piece-of-crap Tim Scott . Vote him out!

This year! — Zo B (@Shimeek_Branch) June 22, 2022

Tim Scott won’t watch the Jan 6th hearings and he says he would vote for an incompetent sociopath traitor again. — Tim Hannan ???? (@TimHannan) June 22, 2022

Tim Scott, like Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley, is a national embarrassment. He might not be as out there in terms of being anti-democracy/pro-authoritarian, but he's just as bad. He's never broken with Trump. Why are people surprised? — Natalie ? (@heyitsmenatalee) June 22, 2022