That time an 18-year-old Colin Farrell modeled a thong on Irish TV

As Colin Farrell hits the awards show circuit with his latest movie, now is as good a time as any to reshare an old video clip that resurfaced last year.
Farrell, 46, has won plaudits for his role in The Banshees of Inisherin. The handsome star was born in Dublin in 1976. As a teenager in the 1990s, he unsuccessfully auditioned to become a member of the Irish boy band, Boyzone, and did some modeling work.
One job in 1994 involved modeling a thong on an Irish daytime TV show at the age of 18. The segment was recently discovered on an old VHS tape. The Irish Sun shared the clip.
Watch below.
Farrell went on to study at the Gaiety School of Acting in Dublin. He dropped out when he landed his first major role: a part on the BBC1 drama Ballykissangel in 1998.
He first made waves in Hollywood starring in Joel Schumacher’s movie, Tigerland (2000), before roles in Phone Booth, Minority Report, and Total Recall, among many others.
The Banshees of Inisherin sees Farrell working again with director Martin McDonagh, with whom he successfully collaborated with on the award-winning In Bruges.
Farrell won a Best Actor Golden Globe earlier this month for his performance in the film. It was his second Golden Globe, having scooped the same honor for In Bruges in 2009.
28 Comments
ingyaom
Glad they asked him to turn around. The rear-view was definitely worth it.
Bromancer7
Is it just me or does it look like his bulge is getting bigger and bigger as the segment goes on, especially after the chick comes out.
Robert Bradley
Perhaps? Or wishful thinking? I think maybe.
MSM
there was a chick in the video?
I didnt notice
let me look again
ok i still dont notice anything but colin
LumpyPillows
I think you are right. Collin is a frisky fellow.
Archie
I saw him in Ballykissangel and knew immediately he was going to be a star.
LumpyPillows
He was quite good in that.
Bengali
You’d think he’d have realized early on that those little moles have to go. Same with Jason Mamoa who’s got those three pimply looking brown dots on his face below his eye. Why are actors and other in public eye so unaware how done those lumpy brown things look?
dbmcvey
No wonder neither of them are successful.
Donald Dork
Having them removed would leave scars
LilMesican
This gave me back-alley hustler vibes.
I want to offer him $20, a cigarette, and a shower.
LumpyPillows
And that’s a bad thing?
BenBenXR
He’s barely recognizable there, to me. My first recollection of him showing lots of skin was in Tigerland, which had to be at least a couple of years after this, if not more. Now that was pretty memorable to the impressionable closeted youngster I was at the time. As in… images seared into my brain for all time.
eagerbeaver
Sex appeal to the nth degree.
LumpyPillows
nth + 1
bachy
In total agreement: Colin’s sex appeal was off the charts! But omigod all those snickering comments from the indignant/insecure adults on the show! A reminder that modeling can often be a humiliating business – for both men and women.
SDR94103
a cute little butt shimmy!
Mack
Hot
Inspector 57
I confess that I’m seriously lacking in some essential gay skills. For example… I can’t tell, but, uh, isn’t that a fairly large penis?
Claytonisahobo
This man has aged like a fine wine…and if you’ve ever seen his sex tape then you know that thong is not stuffed….
jlew64
I looked for his sex tape the other day but had no luck… anyone have a link to it…. or can I buy a vowel?
bachy
I saw it years ago and remember thinking that straight, movie-star sex is depressing.
SUPREME
i’ve seen it, too and it is quite nice.
Diplomat
He looks pre pubescent, too skinny. Not my style until, he filled out later on. Then whew.
Diplomat
To see his sex tape, hit up google: Collin Farrel sex video. Just saw it, very low quality but it’s him.
ericr_wilson
The rumors are true…. He is indeed hung.
Diplomat
Yup
abfab
People. Lots of men have large and even HUGE dicks. It’s like you were all born yesterday. I know this is all just small talk and it’s all good…………………….but really. Hugs.