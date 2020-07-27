That time Aaron Schock appeared on ‘Top Chef’ to lecture people about ethics

As if 2020 couldn’t get any weirder, an old clip of a Aaron Schock appearing on “Top Chef” has been making the rounds on social media.
The clip is from 2010, when Schock was still straight and pushing antigay legislation through the Illinois House of Representatives. For whatever reason, he was invited onto the hit cooking show to talk about… ethics.
In hindsight, the whole thing is deeply ironic, considering that Schock’s career in politics was abruptly ended just a few years later after a congressional ethics investigation was launched into his use of taxpayer money to pay for lavish trips, concerts, events, and a private male photographer who followed him around everywhere to take photos for his Instagram page.
Watch.
This is probably old news to some, but I’ve been on a long journey through the Top Chef cinematic universe. A great nugget from ~2010. Aaron Schock explaining, of all things, ethics. pic.twitter.com/g4htbPAs0e
— Ali (@alifogs) July 20, 2020
4 Comments
Alex_S
Oh, here we go again. Is anyone still interested in him besides his white suprematists hook ups?
butchqueen
Fist him with Crisco and crushed glass.
Cam
It just goes to show that you can dig and dig and dig into Republican politicians and there is no core values.
They will lie about anything, they will not follow what they say, and it’s all about lining their and their donors pockets.
Schock epitomized that. He threw his entire community to the wolves so he could steal tax dollars to take private jets to Taylor Swift concerts and chauffeur his trick who he called his photographer around the word on the taxpayers dime.
Boehner and the other House leaders knew Schock was doing this, they all do it. If he was straight they would have stuck by him.
Kangol2
He was always a hypocritical hot mess!