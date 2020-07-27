That time Aaron Schock appeared on ‘Top Chef’ to lecture people about ethics

As if 2020 couldn’t get any weirder, an old clip of a Aaron Schock appearing on “Top Chef” has been making the rounds on social media.

The clip is from 2010, when Schock was still straight and pushing antigay legislation through the Illinois House of Representatives. For whatever reason, he was invited onto the hit cooking show to talk about… ethics.

Related: Gay Twitter has a lot to say about Aaron Schock partying with boys in Cabo during quarantine

In hindsight, the whole thing is deeply ironic, considering that Schock’s career in politics was abruptly ended just a few years later after a congressional ethics investigation was launched into his use of taxpayer money to pay for lavish trips, concerts, events, and a private male photographer who followed him around everywhere to take photos for his Instagram page.

Watch.