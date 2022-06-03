tick tock

Time is almost up for Jim Jordan

Time is almost up for Jim Jordan.

This week, the House committee investigating January 6 informed the anti-LGBTQ congressman that he has until June 11 to comply with the subpoena it sent him last month demanding his testimony.

In a letter, Rep. Bennie Thompson, chair of the committee, wrote: “Cooperation with our investigation would also give you the opportunity to resolve, on the record, inconsistencies in your public statements about the events of Jan. 6.”

“Accordingly, the Select Committee looks forward to your attendance at a deposition no later than June 11, 2022.”

Jordan is one of five House Republicans who the committee recently subpoenaed. He initially responded by saying he would consider complying if he could see what dirt they have on him first.

“Because your subpoena is an unprecedented use of a committee’s compulsory authority against another member,” Jordan said in a six-page letter to the committee, “I respectfully ask for the following material so that I may adequately further respond to your subpoena.”

Of course, that’s not how subpoenas work. You either comply or risk being held in contempt. They are non-negotiable and you don’t get a preview of what questions you might be asked ahead of time so you can tailor your testimony accordingly.

For someone who purports to have a law degree and has been working in politics for the last 27 years, you’d think Jordan would already know this. Then again, in 2018, he admitted that he never passed the bar exam… mainly because he never bothered taking it in the first place.

Jordan hasn’t publicly responded to Thompson’s letter or the June 11 deadline for his testimony. Instead, he’s been on Twitter trying to cause a distraction by ranting about gas prices, baby formula, and Joe Biden:

The January 6 committee announced yesterday that its first televised hearing will take place on June 9 at 8 p.m. ET. The committee did not list who the witnesses will be, but it said additional details will be released next week.