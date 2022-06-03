Time is almost up for Jim Jordan

This week, the House committee investigating January 6 informed the anti-LGBTQ congressman that he has until June 11 to comply with the subpoena it sent him last month demanding his testimony.

In a letter, Rep. Bennie Thompson, chair of the committee, wrote: “Cooperation with our investigation would also give you the opportunity to resolve, on the record, inconsistencies in your public statements about the events of Jan. 6.”

“Accordingly, the Select Committee looks forward to your attendance at a deposition no later than June 11, 2022.”

Gulp.

Jordan is one of five House Republicans who the committee recently subpoenaed. He initially responded by saying he would consider complying if he could see what dirt they have on him first.

“Because your subpoena is an unprecedented use of a committee’s compulsory authority against another member,” Jordan said in a six-page letter to the committee, “I respectfully ask for the following material so that I may adequately further respond to your subpoena.”

Response to the January 6th Committee: pic.twitter.com/zO7nPK72QQ — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) May 25, 2022

Of course, that’s not how subpoenas work. You either comply or risk being held in contempt. They are non-negotiable and you don’t get a preview of what questions you might be asked ahead of time so you can tailor your testimony accordingly.

For someone who purports to have a law degree and has been working in politics for the last 27 years, you’d think Jordan would already know this. Then again, in 2018, he admitted that he never passed the bar exam… mainly because he never bothered taking it in the first place.

Jordan hasn’t publicly responded to Thompson’s letter or the June 11 deadline for his testimony. Instead, he’s been on Twitter trying to cause a distraction by ranting about gas prices, baby formula, and Joe Biden:

Regular: $4.71

Mid-grade: $5.07

Premium: $5.35

Diesel: $5.55

Baby formula: Out of stock

Grocery prices: Through the roof Joe Biden: Blaming others — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) June 2, 2022

Here’s what others are saying…

You’ve literally voted against every single bill addressing these issues. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) June 3, 2022

Dude all the deflecting in the world ain’t gonna keep the committee from outing you and the DOJ from indicting you. Im excited. — bluebear (@bluebear5922) June 3, 2022

Annual Salary: $174,000 Jim Jordan: Tweeting all day. — Elijah P. Lovejoy ✊⚜⚖ ⚜✊ ✊ (@InvWesBurns) June 3, 2022

“If they call me, I got nothing to hide.” “I’ve said all along, I have nothing to hide.” Representative Jim Jordan, Republican of Ohio, announced on Sunday that he was refusing to cooperate with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. — Bucky Badger (@BuckyBa88462016) June 3, 2022

Instead of listing the problems, why don’t you try to help fix them? — Harrison Becker #StandWithUkraine (@HarrisonBecker7) June 2, 2022

Go back to coaching young boys, Gym. This government thing is way over your head. pic.twitter.com/ajWYQAxGEo — Tom Wolff (@MottyTheLibtard) June 2, 2022

The January 6 committee announced yesterday that its first televised hearing will take place on June 9 at 8 p.m. ET. The committee did not list who the witnesses will be, but it said additional details will be released next week.