That time Brendan Fraser & Matt Damon wrestled naked in the shower as young jocks in ‘School Ties’

Brendan Fraser is currently enjoying a career renaissance due to his acclaimed – yet problematic– performance as a 600-pound gay man in The Whale. The role has garnered him the best reviews of his career and his first Oscar nomination for Best Actor.

With over 30 years in the business, Fraser has been entertaining audiences whether swinging shirtless from vines in George of the Jungle, battling the undead in The Mummy trilogy, or exercising his dramatic chops in the queer period drama Gods and Monsters.

But it’s one of his earliest roles that the actor is now shedding light and really, ahem, exposing his acting process.

Back in 1992, Fraser co-starred with a bevy of up-and-coming hot young actors in the teen drama School Ties. Set in the late ‘50s, the film also featured Matt Damon, Chris O’Donnell, Ben Affleck, Anthony Rapp, Randall Batinkoff, and future Yellowstone actor Cole Hauser, as students at an elite all-boys private school.

Despite not being a huge box office success, gays of a certain age will definitely remember feeling all kinds of things watching these hunks on the rise in their school uniforms, on the football field, and flashing their shirtless taut bodies in one very homoerotic shower scene between Fraser and Damon.

In the film, a bathroom brawl ignites after Damon’s character outs Fraser to the football team for being Jewish, a fact the character hid due to the rampant antisemitism at the school.

In a new interview, Fraser opened up about the scene and how both actors roughed each other up while being completely naked. That’s right, totally nude! You hear that, Magic Mike?!

“It was scary. It’s scary to do that,” Fraser told Howard Stern. “And when you’re an actor and you’re starting off, you’re ambitious and game for pretty much anything. They say, ‘Jump,’ and you say, ‘How high?'”

Despite being fearful of letting all hang out, Fraser didn’t feel the steamy wrestling scene was gratuitous. Nope, not at all!

Watch it for yourself below:

Fraser went on to stress the deeper meaning to these two young men baring all.

“I appreciated that this isn’t really for wow or a scintillating factor of going, ‘Hey, look at that. Naked people.’ The point of it was that when Damon’s character says what he says about David, he just reveals who he is. His anti-Semitism and his prejudice is stripped down naked, and it’s ugly,” said Fraser.

“And the door is locked and they fight over it like shaved apes that need to be pulled apart because they’ve run out of things to say to one another, and it just turns into an ugly knuckle-dusting fit.”

While physical violence is never cute, fans can take solace in revisiting the beautiful sight of Fraser, Damon, and O’Donnell’s booty-ful backsides as they lather up!

School Ties is available to stream on DirecTV. It is also available for rent or purchase on Amazon, Google Play, YouTube, RedBox, AppleTV, and Vudu.