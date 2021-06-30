That time everyone flipped out when Adam Lambert got frisky with a male dancer during the 2009 AMAs

Lil Nas X made history when he kissed another guy during his performance on the BET Awards last weekend. It was the first male-male liplock in that show’s history and it was absolutely ICONIC.

In 2009, American Idol alum Adam Lambert made similar history at the AMAs. While performing his very first single “For Your Entertainment,” Lambert, who is openly gay, got very frisky with one of his male backup dancers and ignited an absolute firestorm.

Unfortunately, the response he received was much less positive than the one Lil Nas X is receiving more than 10 years later. Of course, it was a different time. And Lambert has gone on to enjoy a very successful career since, despite the backlash.

Watch.