That time Javier Bardem felt up Daniel Craig during homoerotic James Bond moment in ‘Skyfall’

In honor of today being Spanish sex symbol/Oscar-winning actor Javier Bardem’s 54th birthday, let’s take a walk down memory lane to when he brought man-on-man action to the James Bond franchise unlike ever before.

Back in 2012, Bardem took on the villainous role of sadistic cyberterrorist Raoul Silva opposite Daniel Craig’s 007 in Skyfall.

Related: “You’re not in the bath again, are you?”: Here’s how ‘Glass Onion’ hints that Benoit Blanc is gay

In the now infamously homoerotic scene, Bardem begins to unbutton Craig’s shirt who sits tied up in a chair. As the two face each other, Bardem feels Craig’s chest and neck. Raising the tension Bardem says, “You see, we are the last two rats. We can either eat each other … or eat everyone else.”

The sexual intimidation continues as Bardem gently plays with Craig’s Adam’s apple and says, “You’re trying to remember your training now. What’s the regulation to cover this?” He then moves his hands slowly down Craig’s thighs adding, “Well, there’s a first time for everything.”

Craig responds in that slick Bond manner by teasing him back, “What makes you think this is my first time?”

It was later revealed that studio executives wanted to cut Craig’s line as it made the implication that Bond could be bisexual or at the least had a prior same-sex experience. But producers fought to keep it to the delight of queer fans everywhere.

Watch Bardem and Craig flirt with each other in the iconic scene below:

While Raoul Silva’s sexuality is not explicitly labeled in Skyfall, Bardem is no stranger to playing gay on film.

The Spanish actor gained international fame following his portrayal of Cuban writer Reinaldo Arenas in the 2000 biographical drama Before Night Falls. Based on Arenas’ autobiography of the same name, the film centers on his life as an out and proud gay man and fierce anti-Fidel Castro activist in ’60s Cuba. Arenas eventually made it out of Cuba and settled in NYC before succumbing to AIDS in 1990.

The role earned Bardem his first Academy Award nomination by securing a nod for Best Actor. While he lost to Russell Crowe that year, Bardem would go on to win Best Supporting Actor for No Country for Old Men in 2008.

In real life, Bardem is married to Oscar-winning actress Penelope Cruz, with whom he shares two children.

Watch a glimpse of Bardem’s riveting portrayal of Reinaldo Arenas in the trailer for Before Night Falls below: