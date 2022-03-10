That time Jeff Probst got naked and served a plate of bacon

The latest season of Survivor premiered on CBS last night and, for a reality show that is now in its 42nd season, producers have somehow managed find a way to keep things interesting, with some surprising new twists and the most diverse cast yet.

Jeff Probst has been hosting the TV competition since it premiered way back in the year 2000. Since then, he has won several Primetime Emmy Awards, written a series of YA books, directed two movies, and made cameos on a number of other TV shows, including How I Met Your Mother, Family Guy, and Space Ghost Coast to Coast.

In 2013, Probst, then 52, filmed a scene on the sitcom Two and a Half Men, where he showed off his very chiseled, very nude body while serving up a plate of bacon. To promote the appearance, he shared a photo from the episode to his Twitter page, along with the caption, “Taking it all off tomorrow night on two and a half men!”

Taking it all off tomorrow night on two and a half men! pic.twitter.com/D4GW3rumHA — Jeff Probst (@JeffProbst) November 13, 2013

In an interview with Today at the time, Probst explained how he landed the guest role: “I got a call from the casting director. I happen to be friends with Jon Cryer and I texted him and he said, ‘I just read the script. It’s really funny. You should do it.’ That was it. And then they said, ‘Oh by the way, you’ll be naked.’ I mean, how can you turn down Two and a Half Men? —one of the greatest comedies of all time.”

While you’re here, check out a clip from last night’s episode of Survivor featuring Jonathan, the hunky musclebound member of the Taku tribe.

Survivor 42 airs Wednesdays on CBS.