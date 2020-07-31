time warp

That time John Lewis gave a passionate impromptu speech at Atlanta pride in 2010

John Lewis receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Barack Obama in 2011

U.S. Rep John Lewis’ funeral was held yesterday at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia and included a performance by icon Jennifer Holliday and a must-see eulogy by former President Barack Obama, among other notable speakers.

In 2010, Lewis made an impromptu appearance at the Atlanta pride festival. He gave a short but passionate speech about equality, during which he also vowed to continue the fight to repeal “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” and thanked the LGBTQ community for its support.

“Happy pride day,” Lewis said. “Enjoy this day. Celebrate the day. Celebrate our diversity. … We are one people. We’re one family. We’re one house. We all live in the same house.”

The three-and-a-half minute speech was met with loud applause from the crowd.

