That time Kathy Najimy suggested Kornbread do ‘Drag Race’… after she’d already done ‘Drag Race’

On Season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, fans were bewitched by Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté the minute she stepped into the Werk Room—we just knew she was destined for stardom. Turns out, she had the same effect on Kathy Najimy.

As was reported earlier this year, “Ms. Bread” was among three Drag Race queens cast in the highly anticipated sequel to the Disney Halloween classic, Hocus Pocus. Alongside All Star Ginger Minj and Season 13’s Pockchop’d Kahmora Hall, the trio will feature in Hocus Pocus 2 as dragged up versions of the Sanderson Sisters, the three comically villainous witches played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Najimy.

While filming a scene where the sisters meet their drag counterparts, Najimy was apparently so wowed by Kornbread that she offered to give her good friend RuPaul a call and recommend the LA queen for the competition series—not realizing she had already filmed her (all-too-brief) stint on Season 14.

Kornbread shared the hilarious moment during a recent roundtable discussion with Entertainment Weekly, revealing that the Sister Act star wasn’t shy about approaching her and suggesting she make the call to Ru saying, “One day I hope you’re on Drag Race!”

“[She said,] ‘I know RuPaul personally, I’m the reason Bob [the Drag Queen] got on the show, I’m going to call RuPaul about you,'” Kornbread remembered. “I go, ‘Kathy, baby, you know what, don’t do that. I appreciate you, but don’t do that.'”

Well, there’s no denying Najimy has good taste in drag—and a real eye for talent (should Drag Race just make her an official part of their casting department), even if her timing was a little off.

But, in defense of the actress, the Season 14 cast had yet to be announced at the time she met Kornbread. The queen even admitted she technically “wasn’t supposed to be there” because she went to film Hocus Pocus 2 “literally two weeks after we were released from being in the public eye”—and Drag Race fans know well that the series holds its competitors to a strict code of secrecy until the season airs.

“I’m not going to tell the scene because I don’t want to screw anything up, but there’s a whole moment where we’re there with all the witches, we were taking a little break, so I’m there with Ginger and Kahmora Hall, and they go, ‘Yeah, it’s so great that we have two people from Drag Race and one local queen,’ because no one knew I was on Drag Race yet!”

From local queen to Drag Race “Miss Congeniality” to movie star in record time, Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté has put a spell on all of us, and we can’t ait to see what she does next.