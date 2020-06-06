That time Lady Gaga read Anderson Cooper for filth after he asked if she had a penis

This year marks the 50th anniversary since the first pride parade following the 1969 riot at New York City’s Stonewall Inn. Since we’re unable to gather in person this June, Queerty is celebrating pride season with our “Moments of Pride” series. We’re looking back through our archives at stories that have moved or inspired us, made us laugh, opened our hearts and minds, or that simply make us proud. Throughout the spring and into summer, we’ll be commenting on these subjects through today’s lens to show just how far we have come in a half-century. Happy pride!

In 2011, Lady Gaga sat down with Anderson Cooper while promoting her album Born This Way. During the interview, Cooper asked Gaga… why she hasn’t put out a press release confirming whether or not she has… a male appendage? Huh?

Evidently, at the time, the singer’s genitals were, for some odd reason, the subject of internet rumors. When asked by Cooper if she was born a “hermaphrodite” (cringe) and had both a penis and a vagina, Gaga replied like a true ally, “Maybe I do. Would it be so terrible?”

And when Cooper questioned why she hadn’t put out a statement clarifying the type of genitalia she had, the singer answered, “Why the hell am I going to waste my time and give a press release about whether or not I have a penis? My fans don’t care and neither do I.”

Watch.