That time Lady Gaga read Anderson Cooper for filth after he asked if she had a penis

An awkward 2011 interview between Anderson Cooper and Lady Gaga is making the rounds again on Twitter.

The clip was recirculated this week by the Lady Gaga fan account @GagaDaily. In it, Cooper asks Gaga… why she hasn’t put out a press release confirming whether or not she has… a male appendage? Huh?

Evidently, at the time Gaga’s genitals were, for some unknown or long-forgotten reason, the subject of internet rumors.

When asked by Cooper if she was born a “hermaphrodite” (cringe) and had both a penis and a vagina, Gaga replied, “Maybe I do. Would it be so terrible?”

When Cooper questioned why she hadn’t put out a statement clarifying whether the rumors were true, the singer answered, “Why the hell am I going to waste my time and give a press release about whether or not I have a penis? My fans don’t care and neither do I.”

remember when everybody thought @ladygaga had a penis and instead of denying this she just said this pic.twitter.com/7I72h699nc — Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) April 11, 2020

Nearly 10 years later, people are once again applauding Gaga for her response.

gaga really said trans rights — dαwniee🌈☁️ (@dawnieedreams) April 11, 2020

To this day this is one of my favorite Gaga interviews. The Art Of Fame!! — José Alonso Muñoz (@munozjose) April 11, 2020

Love her attitude – we can learn a lot from this perspective — Fran Portera (@FPortera) April 11, 2020

1. Lady Gaga being utterly unbothered is a forever mood 2. Why in the actual fuck can’t Anderson Cooper say penis?? https://t.co/hVjuYIK1Vk — a (@ahhdj) April 12, 2020

“Would it be so terrible???” A queen — drewdrewthefoo (@andrewshearin23) April 11, 2020

I remember believing it as a kid and being jealous she had one, turns out i was trans 💀 — 💮⁷ (@plataeno) April 11, 2020

She is a genius!!! It was amazing how many people were so bothered about her genitals, like at the end of the day who honestly cares!? Love her 💖 — Daphne ♡ (@The_Starstruck) April 11, 2020

Anderson Cooper: “…male appendage…” Lady Gaga: “Penis.” — dear elder, (@idontpartake) April 12, 2020

lady gaga really did help a younger generation of trans women by not rejecting this and being like “ew no women don’t have penises haha 🤣” but instead being like “who gives a fuck” https://t.co/NEyJukYqrQ — ൠ evie ൠ (@utah_barbie) April 11, 2020

She doesn’t have a penis, but she does have big dick energy! I stan 😌 — Chris ☁️ (@ChrisJeanSpears) April 11, 2020

We’re fairly certain Cooper would like to forget this interview ever happened. Unfortunately for him, the internet remembers forever.

Lady Gaga is currently kinda sorta promoting her forthcoming album Chromatica. The album was initially supposed to be out April 10, but she announced she was pushing back the release date because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The lead single “Stupid Love” and its accompanying music video were released on February 28 and reached the top five of the US Billboard Hot 100. The album’s second single has not yet been announced.

