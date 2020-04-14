shut down

That time Lady Gaga read Anderson Cooper for filth after he asked if she had a penis

By

An awkward 2011 interview between Anderson Cooper and Lady Gaga is making the rounds again on Twitter.

The clip was recirculated this week by the Lady Gaga fan account @GagaDaily. In it, Cooper asks Gaga… why she hasn’t put out a press release confirming whether or not she has… a male appendage? Huh?

Evidently, at the time Gaga’s genitals were, for some unknown or long-forgotten reason, the subject of internet rumors.

When asked by Cooper if she was born a “hermaphrodite” (cringe) and had both a penis and a vagina, Gaga replied, “Maybe I do. Would it be so terrible?”

When Cooper questioned why she hadn’t put out a statement clarifying whether the rumors were true, the singer answered, “Why the hell am I going to waste my time and give a press release about whether or not I have a penis? My fans don’t care and neither do I.”

Nearly 10 years later, people are once again applauding Gaga for her response.

We’re fairly certain Cooper would like to forget this interview ever happened. Unfortunately for him, the internet remembers forever.

Lady Gaga is currently kinda sorta promoting her forthcoming album Chromatica. The album was initially supposed to be out April 10, but she announced she was pushing back the release date because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The lead single “Stupid Love” and its accompanying music video were released on February 28 and reached the top five of the US Billboard Hot 100. The album’s second single has not yet been announced.

