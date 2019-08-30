About that time Marlon Brando confronted Michael Jackson about his sexuality…

It just gets weirder, folks.

A new story published in the Los Angeles Times reveals that Marlon Brando discussed his friendship with and the sexuality of Michael Jackson during a police investigation into child molestation charges in 1994. Brando’s admissions seem to confirm what the documentary Leaving Neverland uncovered earlier this year.

The newly uncovered document came to light as part of an ongoing podcast about Jackson’s legal woes: Telephone Stories: The Trials of Michael Jackson. Rather than call Brando before a grand jury, the prosecutors investigating Jackson interviewed him in a sworn deposition instead. When asked about Jackson’s romantic life, Brando made a horrible confession.

“We were talking about human emotions and where it all comes from. I could see from the way he behaved — he talked like that, and he speaks in a very peculiar way for a man who is as old as my oldest son, 35. And he didn’t want me to swear,” Brando told investigators. “I had asked him if he was a virgin and he sort of laughed and giggled, and he called me Brando. He said, ‘Oh, Brando.’ I said, ‘Well, what do you do for sex?’ And he was acting fussy and embarrassed.”

Related: Aaron Carter changes story, hints that Michael Jackson molested him

Brando further elaborated that Jackson “didn’t hold real emotions.” When the actor pressed the issue, Jackson broke down. “He said he hated his father and started to cry,” Brando recalled. “So I pulled back. I started to tiptoe. I realized that he was in trouble with his life because he was living in a never-never land, and he couldn’t [swear], and for a 35-year-old man not to do that, being around people in show business, seemed very odd. And I said, ‘Well, who are your friends?’ He said, ‘I don’t know anybody my own age. I don’t like anybody my own age.’ I said, ‘Why not?’ He said, ‘I don’t know, I don’t know.’ He was crying hard enough that … I tried to assuage him. I tried to help him all I could.”

Brando told the prosecutors that he had originally thought Michael Jackson was probably gay. After getting to know the singer, he reached the conclusion that it was “pretty reasonable to conclude that he may have had something to do with kids.”

The revelation of Brando’s feelings is just the latest in a series of damning actions by longtime friends of Jackson in the wake of Leaving Neverland. A number of Jackson’s close friends including Oprah Winfrey, Aaron Carter and Corey Feldman have said they believe the men who claim Jackson molested them.