About that time Marlon Brando confronted Michael Jackson about his sexuality…

It just gets weirder, folks.
A new story published in the Los Angeles Times reveals that Marlon Brando discussed his friendship with and the sexuality of Michael Jackson during a police investigation into child molestation charges in 1994. Brando’s admissions seem to confirm what the documentary Leaving Neverland uncovered earlier this year.
The newly uncovered document came to light as part of an ongoing podcast about Jackson’s legal woes: Telephone Stories: The Trials of Michael Jackson. Rather than call Brando before a grand jury, the prosecutors investigating Jackson interviewed him in a sworn deposition instead. When asked about Jackson’s romantic life, Brando made a horrible confession.
“We were talking about human emotions and where it all comes from. I could see from the way he behaved — he talked like that, and he speaks in a very peculiar way for a man who is as old as my oldest son, 35. And he didn’t want me to swear,” Brando told investigators. “I had asked him if he was a virgin and he sort of laughed and giggled, and he called me Brando. He said, ‘Oh, Brando.’ I said, ‘Well, what do you do for sex?’ And he was acting fussy and embarrassed.”
Brando further elaborated that Jackson “didn’t hold real emotions.” When the actor pressed the issue, Jackson broke down. “He said he hated his father and started to cry,” Brando recalled. “So I pulled back. I started to tiptoe. I realized that he was in trouble with his life because he was living in a never-never land, and he couldn’t [swear], and for a 35-year-old man not to do that, being around people in show business, seemed very odd. And I said, ‘Well, who are your friends?’ He said, ‘I don’t know anybody my own age. I don’t like anybody my own age.’ I said, ‘Why not?’ He said, ‘I don’t know, I don’t know.’ He was crying hard enough that … I tried to assuage him. I tried to help him all I could.”
Brando told the prosecutors that he had originally thought Michael Jackson was probably gay. After getting to know the singer, he reached the conclusion that it was “pretty reasonable to conclude that he may have had something to do with kids.”
The revelation of Brando’s feelings is just the latest in a series of damning actions by longtime friends of Jackson in the wake of Leaving Neverland. A number of Jackson’s close friends including Oprah Winfrey, Aaron Carter and Corey Feldman have said they believe the men who claim Jackson molested them.
RickHeathen
When you’re not allowed (as far as yourself is concerned) to experience who you really are sexually speaking, it can manifest itself in ways that are detrimental. Catholic priests and their vow of celibacy is the perfect example. I think there’s little doubt that Michael Jackson was seriously damaged. Sad.
IlhanOmarDC
I love stories like this, it gets the attention off of me, my brother, my married lover and my extortion.
Walker
Your obsession is a little weird. Did she turn you down for a date or something?
Kangol2
@Walker, please ignore it, it’s one of our right-wing/Russian trolls. It’s posting a slanderous meme about Ilhan Omar that’s been circulating on Breitshart and similar sites, and wants you to feed it. Queerty’s allowing it even though it has zero to do or say about stuff on this site. But please, don’t respond to it.
Juanjo
Oh look, Jake Wohl has a new account. Hey Jake, hows the job stripping at Boxers N Briefs working out for you? I hear all the old guys are taking you up on the senior discount for private shows.
Kieran
“So what do you do for sex?” “Are you a virgin?”
It sounds as if Marlon was hitting on Michael. I’m surprised Brando’s unabashed bisexuality isn’t as well known as it should be.
ShiningSex
Jackson was a gay pedo. end of discussion. This whole bs on “well he was almost like a child as well”. He was a MAN who slept with boys. What idiotic people think that’s right for a stranger to do? He was not mentality disabled. He was a business man and knew what he was doing. People were just idiots for trusting him.
GayKnight
Spot on Shiny.
plazaro1
Said the bisexual, mentally disabled, over rated actor who wasn’t able to hold on to a marriage because he really liked men and drove two of his 11 children from a myriad of women to suicide. Yeah, right…
jcoberkrom
But Brando neer confronted his own sexuality did he?
MISTERJETT
i heard that Brando would “f” anything that had a hole.
Man About Town
I think he did; I remember him saying “Like many men, I have had homosexual experiences and I am not ashamed.” I don’t think he cared about what anyone thought about him.
darkanser
All I know Brando was hot in his glory days. I would have done him!!!
Deandre00
So what is this suppose to prove though. Michael was odd? Ok that’s nothing new but to equate it to what’s been said about him is ridiculous. They trying real hard I see.
Chrisk
Brando is very credible as a witness and adds to what we already know about Jackson. Jackson is sexually aroused by little boys.
Mr C
A bunch of bullshit, next!
James Oldman
Jackson may have misread a couple of boys but in general I believe both he and the boys it is claimed were molested by him are gay. As time moved on the boys didn’t want to be known as gay and eventually the dollar value became the main point and it could have been the parents that saw the money.
I don’t condone the age difference but mentally when it came to relationships it seems Jackson was more comfortable with kids.
Hermes
OK – the man is dead. I truly do not believe that anyone was ever harmed by him. Our society is jut too hung up to be healthy. Leave the dead alone, at the very least.
iron
Back in the day. Men of distinction did not shoot themselves in the balls.
They were aware of their exposure could be economically suicidal
MISTERJETT
I BELIEVE MICHAEL WAS GAY, HOWEVER MICHAEL IS NO LONGER WITH US. WHATEVER HE DID AND DIDN’T DO IS BETWEEN HIM AND GOD NOW. IT DOESN’T CONCERN US AT ALL. ALL WE HAVE TO DO IS APPRECIATE THE THINGS THAT HE LEFT BEHIND – HIS ART. GOD BLESS YOU MICHAEL JACKSON AND THANKS FOR ALL THAT YOU GAVE US!!!
IAmUp4It
Jackson is moonwalking in HELL now! These Jackson fans are just as bad as tRump fans constantly defending and apologizing for him!
Chrisk
Reminds me of the OJ fans. Even a video of it would never convince them.
buzzy58
Hey guys let’s get real. I don’t know if Michael was gay or not (I always assumed he was) but what difference does it make? He was a genius in music and had talent beyond anything we had ever seen. I really don’t think that Michael would ever be that stupid to have sex with these young boys. He knew he was under a microscope in all aspects of his life. Think about it….would you think it would never get out if you had sex with early teen boys? This all comes down to destroying a legend and everyone wants a part in it. He had money and these vulchurs want to pic his carcas dry.
I just find it incredibly sad that a guy the world loved was so miserable and really didn’t have a life. I just wish he could have had some “real” friends his own age that he could have talked to. It is a sad situation and he is now dead so why drag his memory through the mud further.
Viktor Zavadsky
have never understood the appeal of Jackson – his bubble gum soul in the 60’s and his boring 70’s pop slop are execrable – his ickity little geisha voice, his hicups, yodels, and yelps were obnoxious – all of his juvenile, trite lyrics and dreary, mundane music is schlock worse than Barry Manilow – his weeny-grabbing and his dopey dancing were embarrassing – the psychotic butchering of his face was cosmetic suicide and self- loathing in the extreme – tragic figure with limited abilities
batesmotel
I don’t think anyone would deny that Michael Jackson wasn’t badly abused by his father, but many children were badly abused by one or both of their parents and turned out okay, even if they still wrestle with the past trauma. The difference with Michael Jackson is that he was thrust into Universal fame status at childhood and it never lightened up. It just kept getting bigger and bigger. We know the same out of this world fame happened to Madonna in the 80’s as well, but she was already in her 20’s when that happened able more to handle it, and then her fame started to decline while still alive, even though she’s still considered a legend in the music industry. With Michael Jackson, his fame never went away and then he was accused of pedophilia and sexual molestation in the 90’s that also never went away.
This is regardless that all of those particular cases were refuted by former Jackson staff members finding it hard to believe, especially considering that he allowed those kids to run around the house like maniacs destroying it while doing nothing as they endlessly reported. The cases also revealed unable to prove he did anything, and that it was the kids parents that were living in poverty seeing this as a grand opportunity to make millions, which they did. They succeeded. They didn’t care if it took down an eccentric, but hyper talented showman on stage and music. All of that is included in these cases, but this is a world of people that don’t like doing their homework, especially journalists that are more like glorified bloggers than anything else now.
The only reason this story about Michael Jackson continues to get talked about long after he’s been gone is not because of the new allegations that came to light for the same reasons as the earlier accusers. It’s because America specifically has an obsession with titillating stories. It’s just to feed their out of place desire for drama that has nothing to do with them. The guy has been gone for ten years and has moved on long past this nonsense. You can’t blindly believe something without any evidence just because the guy seems abnormal compared to what society likes and expects. That doesn’t make someone guilty. It’s like the Pulp Fiction where Uma Thurman says, when you guys get together you’re worse than a sewing circle.
Vince
When a child can describe your penis in detail this discussion is over. You’re a MJ fanboy. We get it.
Condor221
MJ was a superior entertaining artist. My only regret is that I never got a photo of him, or met him. Now, long after, I’ll just say, “Rest in eternal peace Michael, you deserve it”
Tombear
Does it really matter if Micheal was gay? Was Proust, Cassat or Ibsen gay? Does it matter?
inbama
What matters is that America turned a blind eye to his pedophilia which was conducted right in the open. We preferred to believe absolute nonsense as we wanted to hold on to the image he fabricated for us.
It’s not much different than Trump’s cult imagining him the choice of Christ.
