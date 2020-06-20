That time NBA star Dwayne Wade served ‘dad goals’ after homophobic haters came for his 12-year-old

This year marks the 50th anniversary since the first pride parade following the 1969 riot at New York City’s Stonewall Inn. Since we’re unable to gather in person this June, Queerty is celebrating pride season with our “Moments of Pride” series. We’re looking back through our archives at stories that have moved or inspired us, made us laugh, opened our hearts and minds, or that simply make us proud. Throughout the spring and into summer, we’ll be commenting on these subjects through today’s lens to show just how far we have come in a half-century. Happy pride!

Last December, former NBA player and current awesome dad Dwayne Wade fired back at homophobic Twitter trolls whose delicate sensibilities were apparently shaken by his 12-year-old’s fingernails.

Prior to coming out as trans, Wade’s daughter, Zaya, was attacked on social media last year for rocking a set of white acrylics in a Thanksgiving family photo:

But Wade wasn’t having any of it. He shut down homophobic haters in a single tweet, writing:

“I’ve seen some post-thanksgiving hate on social about my family photo. Stupidity is apart of this world we live in—so i get it. But here’s the thing—I’ve been chosen to lead my family not y’all. So we will continue to be us and support each other with pride, love & a smile!”

Then in March of this year, he accompanied Zaya to the 2020 Truth Awards, where she made her red carpet debut after coming out as transgender.