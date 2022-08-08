That time Olivia Newton-John gifted us with a totally gay music video for “Physical”

Legendary actress and pop star Olivia Newton-John has passed away at the age of 73. RIP.
With a massively successful career that spanned music, film, television, and environmental activism, Newton-John’s work has brightened lives ever since she first began performing as a teen.
For many, she’ll be forever associated with the 1978 smash-hit film adaptation of the musical Grease. Newton-John played transfer student Sandy Olsson as sunshine personified, but with just the right amount of edge so that, when she makes that last-minute metamorphosis to a leather-clad vixen, you believe her when she purrs, “Tell me about it, stud.”
Others will point to her transfixing work in Xanadu, the panned roller-disco fantasia that nevertheless has gone onto become a quintessential cult classic. Seriously, how can you pull off a number like this and not become a gay icon?
But for our purposes today, we’d like to take a moment to reflect on her award-winning music career, and particularly the song and video that changed its trajectory forever: “Physical.”
Much like Sandy at the beginning of Grease, Newton-John’s public image was pretty squeaky clean through most of the ’70s, and her music followed suit. It was romantic, folksy, and sweet. Take, for example, her first song to top the Billboard charts in the U.S., “I Honestly Love You” (from her fourth studio album), which was a breathy ballad all about professing a pure and innocent love.
But, in her first solo release post-Xanadu, Newton-John surprised her fans and shook up the charts with “Physical,” the pop-forward lead single from her 1981 album of the same name.
Originally intended for Rod Stewart and, at one point, offered to Tina Turner, the track represented a very intentional shift for the Aussie singer, allowing her to step into her power and own her sexuality. Of course, its lyrics feel a little PG these days (“There’s nothing left to talk about unless it’s horizontally”), but the cheeky suggestiveness was a major change for Newton-John. With a rollicking guitar solo and giddy synth accentuations, “Physical” was an immediate hit and has endured as her signature song.
And, speaking of endurance, how about that music video? Intended to temper the lyrics’ overt sexuality, the clip took Newton-John to a geometric gym setting where the only sort of “physical” activity she’d be getting into was some light aerobics.
Though the video starts with a few shots of well-oiled muscle men deep into their workout routine, it’s basically a fake-out, giving way to a more comedic conceit. In a headband and a blue shirt tied over her white-and-purple leotard, Newton-John plays flirty instructor to a group of not-so-jacked men who struggle with the workout equipment. It’s more than a little bodyshame-y, but hey, it was 1983; are you surprised?
No, the real surprise comes at the video’s end: At a certain point, Newton-John steps off the workout floor and into the shower, and that’s when all the men suddenly get ripped. When she returns, she’s shocked by the results, but has trouble coaxing any of the insta-studs to be her doubles partner in tennis.
“Why is that?,” you might wonder. Well, it turns out, they’re gay! We see the men distracted by their own muscles before they grab one of their beefy workout classmates and head out the door, hand in hand.
It’s all pretty shocking to see in a video from the ’80s—so much so that MTV initially cut off the homoerotic ending before airing it on the network. Despite that, the clip for “Physical” made a lasting impression, becoming arguably one of the most iconic music videos of the era.
Since then, the song’s been covered time and time again (Kylie Minogue’s seductive version stands out as a favorite), was featured on Glee (Newton-John even made a cameo alongside Jane Lynch), and has been interpolated by more recent hits like Doja Cat and SZA’s “Kiss Me More” and, of course, Dua Lipa’s hit song of the same name.
Nearly 40 years on, “Physical” looms large in the culture thanks to its totally ’80s vibe and successful overhaul of a pop star’s image. But we’ll never forget that moment at the end of the video, when Newton-John gifted us with a gay-friendly twist that didn’t make us the butt of the joke.
Thank you, Dame Olivia Newton-John, for sharing your gifts with the world and long being an ally to the LGBTQ community. You’ll be missed.
20 Comments
Harley
And all the actors in this video, if still alive, are in their 70’s now.
mailliw110
Yeah, for you little boys, it’s called aging!
DBMC
Hopefully you’ll live to be in your 70s so someone can mock you!
ShiningSex
We all get old. No big deal. A part of life. Enjoy it while you can.
bachy
I particularly loved the way the Physical video viewed male beauty as a thing of pleasure, laughs and the unexpected. It was refreshing to see Olivia’s light-hearted, unserious and fun-loving approach to the subject.
ONJ was a radiant talent that inspired a lot of light and love in the world through her music. She will be missed.
Toofie
Such a giant talent and wonderful person. She left us with so much beautiful music.
missvamp
i’m heartbroken. one more piece of my childhood- gone. i bet john travolta is beside himself.
SkyguyMD
I am still in shock and heartbroken over the news of Olivia’s passing. She was everything that Sandy in Grease inspired us all to be. She was confident, sexy and a heart that was pure. Olivia was such a strong ally to the LGBTQ community and took a serious risk that could have had some serious repercussions when the video of Physical was released. Although the article states it was 1983, it was actually 1981. Although the video was played out tongue in cheek, it was a bold statement at the time. She also became the ambassador to the environment and to cancer awareness. A beautiful person inside and out, RIP Olivia!
Jim
I’d forgotten about this video ending.
Not years but decades before it’s time
Thanks ONJ
Kangol2
RIP to such a major singer from the 70s and 80s, an important ally to LGBTQ people and an activist on behalf of breast cancer, cancer and women’s health!
IvanPH
Physical was offered to Tina Turner?
My goodness. Tina would have slayed that song. Ugh. Why did she turn it down?!
Huron132
It was too pop for Tina. She wanted to be a rock singer.
DBMC
I remember this! The song was banned throughout Utah.
JTinToronto
Well that’s hardly surprising.
scotty
pfft utah is banned in utah.
johncp56
OXOX love and with a tear, thank you Olivia, even Xanadu the songs are fun and beautiful, she was a fan and friend to us gays and everyone loves her
Huron132
RIP to a beautiful human and a beautiful voice.
Thom59
Such a beautiful soul. May perpetual light shine upon her!
ShiningSex
She was the best!!!
She was a pioneer in putting homosexuality out there in a music video so early on.
RyanMBecker
Let’s not forget that she also starred in the 1996 AIDS tearjerker, It’s My Party. It featured Eric Roberts and hunky Gregory Harrison as a gay [ex-]couple, and an stellar ensemble cast including Margaret Cho, Roddy McDowall, George Segal, Christopher Atkins (Blue Lagoon), Lee Grant, and of course, Olivia Newton-John. And many others. The story is about a man dying of AIDS, and his final party, consisting of family and friends. When his ex, Brandon, shows up, drama ensues.
We’re going to watch it tonight, in honor of ONJ.