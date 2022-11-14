stans and all

Timothée Chalamet accidentally shut down this red carpet with a literal stan-pede

Hollywood’s premier twink thespian was at the center of a Timothée Calamity this week in Italy. Through no fault of his own (besides being highly stannable), Mr. Chalamet found himself facing an international incident at his own movie premiere.

This weekend, the actor hit the red carpet for his new romantic cannibal drama Bones and All, his second feature with director Luca Guadagnino following instant gay canon entry Call Me By Your Name.

It looked like a great time, while it lasted:

He struck his best movie star poses alongside Guadagnino and co-star Taylor Russell.

Though Chalamet is French-American, his CMBYN role has apparently made him beloved in the film’s native Italy. His fans descended on the event en masse hoping to get a glimpse of the star, causing a blockade.

In this video out of Variety, the crowd stretches as far as the eye can see in either direction:

The crowd reportedly became so large that local police eventually had to suspend all further red carpet activity, sending fans and many members of the press home for the night.

Before they dispersed, the actor got to thank his adoring public — from a safe distance, of course:

Rather than being too disappointed by being turned away, fans online seem to be using this moment as a movie star flex for their fave.

The boasts are all accompanied by Timmy fancams, of course:

Check out the trailer for the film that launched a thousand sudden uber rides home this weekend: