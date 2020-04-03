Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer will be lovers again if all goes according to plan

Director Luca Guadagnino just made an announcement that a Call Me By Your Name film sequel staring Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer has been in the works, but is unfortunately on pause. Due to COVID-19, production on the film has gone on hold. It’s also sadly possible that the film will not go before the cameras at all.

Guadagnino, who also directed the first Call Me By Your Name, had long expressed enthusiasm about doing a follow-up. Both actors have said they would return for the sequel, as did writer James Ivory and Andre Aciman, author of the original novel.

Now, The Playlist reports that Guadagnino has said the film has stalled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Related: Timothée Chalamet sends love to town from ‘Call Me By Your Name,’ now ravaged by coronavirus

“I was going to America to meet a writer I love very much, whose name I don’t want to mention, to talk about the second part,” Guadagnino says. “Unfortunately, everything is canceled. Of course, it’s a great pleasure to work with Timothée Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Michael Stulhbarg, Esther Garrel, and the other actors. They will all be there in the new film.”

The acclaim of the first film had sparked much anticipation for a sequel among both fans and the original creative team. The film may yet make it before the cameras, though with the world on lockdown, it could take several years for Call Me By Your Name 2 to roll film.