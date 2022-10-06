Today officially marks 40 years of Madonna and ‘Everybody’ is celebrating

For fans of the ever-wild “Queen of Pop”, today is tantamount to a national holiday. And honestly, if we took a holiday, took some time to celebrate just one day out of life, it would be so nice.

As of October 6th, Madonna‘s hit debut single “Everybody” has turned the big 4-0. Looking back, it was a minor hit for her. Number three on the dance charts is nothing to scoff at for a debut — though it is a bit moreso for the singer who now has fifty number one dance chart singles spanning decades.

For a track kicking off such an illustrious career, it really was just a cute little ’80s pop track about having everybody dance and sing.

Get into the original groove:

The anniversary has folks reminiscing on the past forty years of her reign. She’s kind of had it all; enduring hits, iconic beefs, cone bras and erotica and the one recent vagina NFT. A career this long is bound to have a couple misfires, okay?

For the most part, people are just getting their nostalgia on.

Let’s check in with the stans:

40 years ago today, madonna debuted into her career… and the rest is history pic.twitter.com/8kSQ3Rt6Vh — pop culture moments (@notgwendalupe) October 6, 2022

40 years of madonna pic.twitter.com/IfGj1uRla3 — Madonna Archive (@Madonnarchive) October 6, 2022

Four decades of Madonna and every single one a complete and utter slayage. ✨#Madonna40 pic.twitter.com/EOxCQ2lD13 — elly. (@bi_madge) October 6, 2022

‘She cant be stopped’ – 40 Years of Madonna (thread) pic.twitter.com/sTwD62RRRM — (@QueenofPopMUSlC) October 6, 2022

On this day 40 years ago, the biggest woman in music history made her debut with ‘Everybody’. Madonna went on to have the bravest, most controversial and impactful career that we have ever seen. #FinallyEnoughLove #Everybody40 pic.twitter.com/e3SUertLVW — MADONNA DAY (@lovelude) October 6, 2022

Madonna carrying the pop industry for the past 40 years pic.twitter.com/XCk6oVGuVf — FINALLY ENOUGH LOVE (@Fishyboi95) August 2, 2022

Ranked by MTV & Billboard as the “Greatest Music Video Artist of all Time”, Madonna possesses a legendary videography that transcended boundaries, shaped pop culture & changed the lives of millions around the globe, for the past 40 YEARS!

Here are my Top 20 Madonna Music Videos: pic.twitter.com/V8jBWVrqgv — (@KyuketsukiBaby) July 24, 2022

40 years ago today the first of 80+ singles to chart in the UK was released. Since then…

13 no.1 singles, 63 top 10 singles, 71 top 40 singles, 12 number 1 albums, 23 top 10 albums, 221 weeks in top 10 album chart.

Most successful female artist of all time. @Madonna you rock! pic.twitter.com/yOfmIWIHz5 — Johnny Pearson-Hall (@johnny_uk) October 6, 2022

Thinking about Madonna’s first single coming out 40 years ago today… pic.twitter.com/dF5cEkqYDP — Brian Burns (@brianTburns_) October 6, 2022

Naturally, she’s capitalizing on the big day. In celebration of the anniversary, Madonna has re-released the 7″ version of “Everybody” on Spotify and Apple Music!

