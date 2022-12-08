Todrick Hall blasts haters ahead of new TV show: “You work hard, but I work harder”

Todrick Hall has just landed a hosting gig with a new HGTV show.

Hall and designer Kim Myles will be hunting down “shockingly extra” homes on Battle of the Bling. The new, five-part series will showcase properties that feature OTT decor and unique interiors.

Battle of the Bling will debut tomorrow, December 9. The pair will visit 15 different properties. One has a shockingly retro ’70s design, while another has a hall inspired by Game Of Thrones.

“Bling is a way of life for me,” Hall said. “The queen in me is honored to get to celebrate people who are as extra as I am with my fellow high style expert, Kim. Once we’ve tested their bling, we’ll rate the houses on a scale of fab to drab based on their wow factor, originality and overall look.”

Todrick Hall’s 2022 highs and lows

The singer, dancer, and social media influencer has had his fair share of ups and downs this year. First, there was the fallout from his controversial appearance and gameplay on Celebrity Big Brother. Then a former landlord sued him for $60,000 in unpaid rent.

On the plus side, he undertook an extensive tour across the US, Europe and Australia. He also appeared on the Masked Singer. In addition to his new on HGTV, Hall has a new track out this week. He’s releasing a festive duet, called “Snow Falling” with singer Chance Dalton.

“I am blessed”

On his Instagram stories yesterday, Hall posted a video of himself chilling out in the pool of his LA home.

Taking a break from making Cameo videos for fans, he said, “I’m feeling so optimistic about going into 2023, and I just want to share this with anyone who might be feeling the way I felt at the beginning of this year. Because it has been a rollercoaster, and I did not think is the way I was going to feel as we go into the holidays.”

He continued, “People tried to say that my tour would be canceled and no one would come and it would be a flop. I was almost sold out in over 61 shows internationally. They tried to say I lied about buying my house and I was going to get evicted. I’m still here. Lights are on. Bills are paid.”

“They basically said that I was going to be canceled. And as we come into the New Year, I am just blessed. I have six new shows that I have filmed coming up. And the year hasn’t even started. Keep your head up. Stay focused. And haters, if you’re watching this, because I know you are, you work hard, but I work harder.”

He posted a similar text message, saying, “People are trying to pull me down AS WE SPEAK, but I am soaring. I got a praying mama and devoted fans, got the mud off my wings and in 2023 I’m SOARING.”