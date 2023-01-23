Todrick Hall drags the gay community for hating on ‘The Real Friends of WeHo’ and oh, brother

After a slew of social media posts from Todrick Hall this weekend, the vitriolic dragging of his new reality show The Real Friends of WeHo has had its flames highly fanned.
Todrick, alongside costars like Brad Goreski and Jaymes Vaughn, has been facing a tidal wave of backlash since the program was announced earlier this month. Viewers objections to the casting of the controversial Big Brother star, allegations of casting discrimination against an OnlyFans star, and the series’ alleged interference with this season of Rupaul’s Drag Race have led to mass trolling on the show’s social media accounts and score-bombing on sites like IMDB (1.2/10) and Rotten Tomatoes (4%).
Outcry against the show was initially intensified when it was announced that Drag Race episodes would be shortened to an hour this season (as opposed to their previous 90-minute runtime) and would be immediately followed by the new program in an attempt to “build a destination night ” of LGBTQ+ programming at MTV. Fans quickly launched a change.org petition to have the runtime reinstated and to have Real Friends taken off the air entirely. The petition currently has over 30,000 signatures.
While the rest of the cast has weathered the sh*tstorm facing their show mostly gracefully, Todrick is doubling down. This weekend, he posted a video seemingly trying to clapback at the haters by recreating the famous Regina George “fugly slut” scene.
Not totally sure what the clapback is here, but it’s been clapped:
View this post on Instagram
He’s mined Mean Girls for viral video content for a decade with parody videos like Mean Boys and Mean Gurlz, so at least there’s something to be said for consistency?
Related: 5 hottest pieces of tea from last night’s “The Real Friends of WeHo” premiere
This video came in between handwritten diatribes chastising the gay community for not supporting LGBTQ+ programming. Yes, attacking fans of Rupaul’s Drag Race as being unsupportive of the platforming of queer voices. No, he doesn’t see the irony.
He published the first nine-page letter before the show aired:
View this post on Instagram
The second four-page note came after the premiere:
View this post on Instagram
In the caption for this second post, Todrick claims that MTV didn’t shorten Drag Race for Real Friends, but so that it would fit into syndication more easily with their other hour-long shows. This doesn’t really shake out as the channel infamously airs literal hundreds of half-hour Ridiculousness episodes each week, but it’s an interesting theory!
For those needing a tl;dr, the notes essentially boil down to “this internet hatred takes a big toll on me” (valid) and “why do the gays act like crabs in a bucket” (almost valid). He also fights claims about not owning his house or paying his rent and not paying his dancers, the latter of which he claims only happens on projects where they discussed non-payment ahead of time.
There’s a long, long rabbit hole of other controversies and accusations to fall down with Todrick, many of which we’ve covered in the past, but suffice it to say these ones he’s attempting explain away are the pearly white, squeaky clean tip of the iceberg.
Related: Before ‘The Real Friends Of WeHo,’ there was the loveable trainwreck ‘The A-List: New York’
The star’s MLA-formatted, double-spaced argumentative essay against the gays did not, predictably, turn most into supporters. It seems to have mostly deepened some already deep-seated resentment.
As Saucy Santana once said, “One thing about the comments — they are not on your side”:
i wish todrick hall would understand that we don’t dislike him because he’s gay we dislike him because of his personality
— ً! reese (@filmlamet) January 22, 2023
grown ass tryna be regina george & is only george https://t.co/CN4gDeileG
— apaga la luz (@tylersan__) January 22, 2023
Todrick Hall getting on his soapbox to preach that ppl not watching the real friends of WeHo means they don’t want true queer representation. Sir. Everyone just doesn’t like YOU. pic.twitter.com/UPR5EcLMNM
— Rachel. (@_loveRachel_) January 22, 2023
Todrick running with the stance “if you don’t support this show you don’t support gays” is so very Todrick of him https://t.co/mVsbEX4KcN
— The Drag Detective (@DragDetective) January 21, 2023
Todrick, when he was coming up with the idea for this video: https://t.co/m7JRB9ueUh pic.twitter.com/VbaGStEcO9
— Liam Gareau (@liamgareau) January 22, 2023
The funniest thing about this is that Todrick clearly misses the entire reason Regina put herself in the book book: to act like a victim, point the finger elsewhere & take zero accountability. https://t.co/azazXCJh4K
— Connor Alexander (@wanderingwolf_) January 22, 2023
You gotta exist in some kind of fresh hell of queerness for all gays of all walks of life to dislike you and let a show fail with 5 other cast mates all to spite to you. https://t.co/oeNyBAf1KM
— (@justxhenry) January 22, 2023
Todrick… we hate YOU https://t.co/N2KliyE9XI pic.twitter.com/8D3Q2YszK6
— tom(ás) (@tomNYC19) January 21, 2023
Todrick making arguments like we owe him and that show support simply for being queer when there are millions of hard-working queer folks doing actual good every day without asking for money or fame. Nobody owes you anything.
— Adam James (@adamj_griff) January 22, 2023
My objection to #RealFriendsOfWeHo is that Todrick Hall at once wants to have no loyalty to his fellow Queers on Celebrity Big Brother & f them over, and then wants the good will of the Queer Community in giving his new show a chance. Hiring him was the shows biggest error
— Curtis Jensen (@curtisjunk) January 17, 2023
9 Comments
Diplomat
Rejection sucks and in this case a true necessity.
ZzBomb
Sort of getting tired of these rich a-holes blaming the entire community for why their shows or movies don’t do well or are not well received. It’s not that we don’t want queer representation in cinema, b/c we very much do, what we want is content we can relate to.
5 non-friends, with only several actually residing in WeHo (not splitting their time b/t NYC, Palm Springs, Fire Island, and Miami), with amounts of money most of will never achieve, who already have been given the world on a platter is not something I relate to, and I’m more well off than most. It just reeks of privilege.
On a side note: When did drag race go to 90 minutes? Like were the 45 min episodes not vapid enough after the 8th season when I stopped watching?
Brian
This reminds me of Elise Stefanik (U.S. House rep. from upstate New York). She said that anyone who disagrees with her — on any topic — is a pedophile. Some people are too delusional to see what’s really going on.
Toofie
I thought I could hate watch it but couldn’t even get started. It’s as vapid as any Real Housewives which I don’t care for. So why would I watch the gay version?
Joule Onyx
HAHAHA he read y’alls asses for filth… maybe now y’all will keep his name out ya mouths…. His Mean Girls skit went so far over most yours heads, plus he came with receipts, can’t get paid if the flier says this is not a paying event….He must be doing something right because he keeps making coins “cha ching” dude is getting checks and y’all can’t stand it…..Todrick keep doing what ya doing.
cuteguy
I truly hope they make better queer media bc this show is going to be cancelled quick and it will go down in flames like the movie Bros
ryepie2222
I support the gays and im all for gay shows! Your show is vapid and gross and shows gays in a terrible light – you happen to be vapid and gross and extremely narcissistic. You have qualities I don’t want to watch on TV.
Go away gay
Donston
I don’t like it when queers think they are automatically owed support and popularity, especially when they’re boring and/or non-talented and/or “problematic”. Then when they don’t get the success they’re looking for they go blaming “the gays” or “the straights”. It’s tired and predictable and kinda narcissistic.
The problem is that in general, this formula is old. We’ve already had a couple of decades of being over-saturated with “reality shows” highlighting women (and sometimes queers) being shady towards one another. You think making it focused exclusively on queer males somehow innovates the idea? It’s still a tired formula. It’s also a show that should probably be on Bravo not MTV. And none of those guys are interesting. Truly innovate and do something legitimately different and distinct and then bitch. When your product is mostly focused on sex or being bitchy or is the “queer version” of a tired formula don’t just expect instant success.
jackscott
Todrick is pure trash & the show is horrible. Can we just forget him and move on to other worthy gay performers to highlight??!!