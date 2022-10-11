Todrick Hall hits back at critics, says he’s “owned up” to all his mistakes… But has he?

Todrick Hall is fed up with keyboard warriors coming for him online. The performer recently completed a world tour, leaving him with free time to answer some of his critics. One TikTok user, in particular, drew Hall’s ire.

Reality TV podcaster @itsabigailadams has posted several TikToks criticizing Hall. In a recent one, she implored former Celebrity Big Brother housemates not to hang out with Hall as he’s “not a nice person.”

Hall took a portion of her video and shared it to his Tik Tok and Instagram, adding his own comments.

“I really wish that people who have never met me would stop talking sh*t about me on the Internet,” Hall began.

“Like, the audacity that you would feel comfortable enough to post a video about a perfect stranger publicly to anybody who can see it to declare that this person you have never met or breathed the same air as is not a nice person, which is a pretty ballsy statement I might add, to increase your likes, your popularity and to start a witch hunt against this person who is a human being and has family and friends who see this f*cking bullsh*t that you post would, in some people’s opinions, make you not a nice person Ms. Thing.”

He added, “This may come as a newsflash to some of you people, but reality TV is far from real and you can’t judge a person’s moral and ethic compass based on a social experiment where they are pushed to their limits.”

“I don’t think that’s fair and I don’t think there’s anyone watching this who doesn’t have skeletons in their closet and who wouldn’t be ashamed of some of the things they might have said since the day they were born.”

“Yes I’ve made mistakes”

Hall continued, “I have sat around for years and years and years and let people control my narrative online and said I don’t pay my dancers, that I lied about my house, that I’m a bad person, that I’m an evil monster and up until now I’ve kinda been like, ‘Nobody’s going to believe this,’ but at this point, I’m just not gonna let people like you paint my narrative.”

“At the end of the day, yes I’ve made mistakes,” Hall said. “I’ve owned up to that, I’m not a perfect human. But I’m not gonna sit around and let people tear me down.”

“I have fans too and up until now I have not unleashed my fans on anybody, but you’re about to find out exactly how my fans feel about you bullying me.”

Hall added that he would follow Adams and hoped to “have a mature adult discussion” with her.

“This is my real life, not a place for you to get clicks at my expense. If you’re actually seeking the truth we can speak to each other, I’ll give you my number and we can talk. I’m willing to make this right but me and my fans aren’t taking this sh*t anymore.”

TikTokker responds to Hall

From the comments beneath her video, it appears some of Hall’s fans did let Adams know their thoughts. She quickly posted further videos responding to Hall and accusing him of bullying her.

Hall also posted a series of messages to his Instagram live. He reiterated his feelings about enduring constant criticism online.

“If you find yourself speaking negatively about someone in real life ask yourself, “What is my motive? Why am I taking the time to talk about another human being this way?” Are you protecting someone, is it necessary for you to be the best version of yourself? Would you appreciate that post if it were said about you or someone you love? Do you know without a shadow of a doubt that the things you’re speaking for an audience to hear are even TRUE?”

Hall also thanked the many friends and fans who had sent him supportive messages.

“Haters are gonna hate, but I don’t want you to think I’ve forgotten about all the nice and kind things you all say about me everyday and I promise to start responding to more of that as well.”

Celebrity Big Brother and legal woes

Todrick Hall found fame when he appeared on the ninth season of American Idol. He has since released several albums and appeared in Broadway shows.

Earlier this year, he spent a controversial spell in the Celebrity Big Brother house. Although coming second, Hall was widely criticized for his behavior on the show and exchanges with other housemates.

Responding to the controversy, he later told ET: “I’m happy with the game I played. I wish that the personal statements wouldn’t have been said. I wish I wouldn’t have crossed into a personal level. But I don’t regret being on the show and I’ve learned a lot from it.”

His personal life has also had setbacks. Last year, burglars ransacked his Los Angeles home whilst he was on a trip to London.

A couple of weeks ago, a judge ordered Hall to pay back $100,000 in unpaid rent to settle a legal dispute raised by his landlords.