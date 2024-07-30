Congratulations to Todrick Hall. The independent artist is undoubtedly one of the hardest-working individuals in show business, and this week he’s been able to share some exciting news with fans.

Retail giant Walmart is using one of Hall’s songs prominently in its new back-to-school campaign. Walmart dropped the advert, which uses Hall’s track “Attention” (from his 2019 album Haus Party Vol. 1) on Instagram.

In the promo, which nods toward ballroom culture, school kids dance and strut an imaginary runway while accessorizing with Walmart products.

We’re sure Libs of TikTok or One Million Moms will find some excuse to throw a fit over it.

Busy in the UK

Hall is currently based in the UK, where he’s been busy over the past few weeks. He’s appeared in both the new Burlesque stage show (a live adaptation of the Cher-Christina Aguilera movie) and is playing the donkey in the London production of Shrek: The Musical.

With the new Walmart collab, and his leading role in Shrek, Hall did an Instagram live yesterday to inform followers he’s been thinking about diversifying his brand. He did it while getting made up to hit the stage.

“I have been thinking for a while that I have wanted to pivot my career into a new direction,” he said. “And I woke up this morning and had an epiphany.”

Hall went on to talk about the Walmart advert and performing in the family-friendly Shrek: The Musical. He also said people from the kids’ dance community often say his music is popular, but that some of his song lyrics are too risque for little ears.

Hall added that a lot of his friends now have kids but they say they don’t feel comfortable bringing them to his shows because of its adult-oriented content.

One only needs to see the video for his song “Flex”, which is a locker room fantasy of man-on-man action, to understand what they mean.

39-year-old Hall continued, “So, I have a monumental birthday happening next year, and I’m strongly pivoting my entire career. I’ve done everything that I wanted to do for the community that I love: the LGBTQ+ community. And I’m never not going to be a part of championing my community.”

“But I really, really, really am so excited about the idea of having children myself.”

He went on to say he wants to make content that anyone, regardless of age can watch his content, “from 2 to 200.”

“At my core, I’m a big Disney geek who’s been pretending I’m way cooler than I actually am. I just feel that authentically, it’s where my life is taking me.”

We can certainly relate to that!

Child-friendly content and shows

Hall went on to announce he’s already set up an Instagram with the name @ToddyBears to showcase his new kid-friendly content (Toddy is Todrick’s nickname). A YouTube channel will also premiere soon.

The entertainer said he’s thinking about putting together a kid-friendly show that he can take on the road. He also thinks the children’s entertainment world still lacks Black representation and he hopes to change that.

Rise to fame

Hall found national fame with his appearance on American Idol in 2009. However, he’d already enjoyed some success before this with appearances in shows like The Color Purple.

Hall made it through to the final 16 on Idol. He was eliminated, along with three other contestants, in March 2010. However, since that time he has enjoyed a loyal following and continued success.

He has appeared in several reality shows, such as The Masked Singer and The Real Friends of WeHo, released seven studio albums, and undertaken world tours. We are excited to see what comes from this next chapter in his career.