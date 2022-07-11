Todrick Hall offers this advice to his younger self

Todrick Hall was in a reflective mood over the weekend. The singer and dancer posted on Instagram the first video he uploaded to YouTube of himself in 2008.

Aged 37 now, he would have been 23 at the time. In the clip, he sings a cover of ‘It’s So Hard To Say Goodbye To Yesterday’ by Boyz II Men.

By 2008, Hall had already appeared on Broadway in The Color Purple and had relocated to Los Angeles to pursue his dreams of fame.

That fame was to arrive the following year when he successfully auctioned for the ninth season of American Idol and ended up in the Top 24 before being eliminated.

He’s since appeared in more Broadway shows and released several albums.

In the accompanying caption, Hall offers advice to his younger self about the life changes he will experience.

“On January 14, 2008, I uploaded my first video to YouTube. This is it! A Texas boy with a dream of setting the world on fire. I was up early this morning thinking about my life and all I’ve been able to see and accomplish against all odds. I’m from freakin Plainview Texas, and the fact that I’m here in LA is a miracle in itself.

“If I could give this halfway in the closet boy some advice I’d say… ‘Buckle up Toddy, the reality you’re living in right now won’t be your reality very very soon. Cherish the friends you have who love you for you because you’ll make a lot of “friends” who don’t.

“Spend as much time with your mom as you can because that will soon be a very rare occasion.

“Tell the boy you’re head over heels in love with that you love him because he’ll fall in love with someone who’s not afraid to love him publicly and you very well may never see him again.

“Trust your gut because Toto, we’re not in Texas anymore, and people will start to turn their backs on you. But in your new reality, they’ll find it fun to air your dirty laundry to the world.

“Stay true and remember your gift because that is undeniable. You are different, you are special, your brain is genius, and the moment you truly realize that…you will be unstoppable.”

Hall didn’t publicly come out until after his time on Americal Idol. He has since said that he wishes he had been out so that he could have been his authentic self.

His career has not been without controversies. There have been dancers who have worked with him who accused him of non-payment, while his appearance on Celebrity Big Brother last year—and the game tactics he used—did not go down well with some viewers.

Earlier this year, he was sued by the owners of a house he rents for $60,000 following non-payment of rent.

Despite this, he has determinedly worked hard to advance his career, recently completing a North American and European tour that took in dozens of dates.

Hall ended his caption by telling his followers that he’s looking forward to the future with a positive mindset.

“I’m about to enter a whole new level, a brand new chapter of life. I feel it coming. Thank you to the haters, you have always been my motivation to kick into high gear. That’s how you set an Aries on fire. Mama’s about to shift into turbo mode. You’ve seen a lot from me, but I haven’t even scratched the surface of what I’m capable of. Here’s to new beginnings. Happy Sunday.”

Among those to comment on the video was Glee star Matthew Morrison, who said, “Love this, brother. We ain’t seen nothing yet. Keep manifesting those dreams, and beyond. You are an exceptional talent and possess the most authentic self-mastery.”

Drag Race queen Shangela said, “The vocal talent is undeniable. Keep creating, and keep bringing joy to so many who need it.”

Last week, Hall said he would soon be uploading a video in which he fully addressed his controversial appearance on Celebrity Big Brother. On Instagram, he posted a video of himself talking to the audience on the final night of his Femuline tour, in which he touched upon the hate he’d felt on leaving the BB house.

“My favorite tv show Big Brother is about to start airing again, this week I’ll be filming a video addressing all the controversy and rumors around my name,” he said. “It’s a video I don’t WANT to make, but I feel like I have to make to fully move on and not be held captive under a narrative that is mostly false, inaccurate and exaggerated.

“I just want to say THANK YOU to all of you who have stood beside me through thick and thin. You really learn who’s on your team and who has your back when you go through chapters like this and it’s never been more crystal clear to me who my real friends and fans are.”

“I hate the concept of cancel culture so much and I feel like deleting Twitter set me free from so much anxiety I was experiencing,” Hall continued.

“I played an incredible game on big brother and I’m honestly proud of my time in the house, it was extremely difficult for me (as I’m sure it was for everyone) but I made it out alive and if I had to do it all over again, sure there are some things I’d do differently, but it was a GAME.

“Can’t wait to watch the new cast play this game that no one can really comment on unless they’ve participated in this insane social experiment.”