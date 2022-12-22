Todrick Hall posts nudes on Instagram, says “My DMs have been on FIRE!”

Singer, dancer and choreographer Todrick Hall wants you to subscribe to his Instagram and he’s not above showing off his manparts to get you to do so.

The social media platform recently allowed users to create subscription accounts. Similar to OnlyFans, Instagrammers can then provide exclusive content to subscribers.

To tempt people to part with $5 a month, Hall posted a couple of tasteful nudes yesterday. They were taken by LA-based photographer Trevor Paul. We’re posting one below but hiding some of the cheeky details.

Another one showed Todrick’s bare booty as he is bent over in the bath. It’s a little too NSFW for us to show, but you can see it on his Instagram profile page.

Another censored pic appeared on his stories, with the promise of more for subscribers.

Also on his stories, Hall posted a video message saying he appreciates now why people post thirst traps, because “My DMs have been on FIRE!” since sharing these images.

Todrick Hall’s 2022

Hall has enjoyed his fair share of ups and downs this year. First, there was the fallout from his controversial appearance and gameplay on Celebrity Big Brother. Then a former landlord sued him for $60,000 in unpaid rent.

However, he seems to be ending the year on a high. He’s co-hosting HGTV’s new Battle of the Bling show and recently released a holiday track. He’s working on his next album and recently told followers he has half a dozen new projects in the works for 2023.