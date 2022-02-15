Todrick Hall’s former videographer just made some explosive accusations and… wow

A former videographer for Todrick Hall has gone public alleging exploitation and psychological abuse at the hands of the singer.

A Twitter user identified as “Jacob” and using the handle @bewilderberry took to the platform on February 14 to report his experience touring with Hall in 2018.

Jacob shared an image of himself following the tour, in which he looked thin and exhausted. In his post, he also claimed Hall never provided him meals, that his paychecks were frequently late, and that he was forced to load-in sets to venues–something a videographer would not be forced to do on a union production.

Throughout his series of posts, Jacob alleges that Hall played “mind games” with his crew and would “make an example” of anyone who complained by humiliating them in front of the rest of the company. He also alludes to even more “egregious” behavior on the part of Hall, but did not go into detail.

happened to leave out. I was too broke and embarrassed to go home and too paranoid to complain since I had seen others be made examples of in front of everyone. I barely told anyone about how horrible my time with him was because I didn’t want to affect future work. Todrick is — Jacob (@BewilderBerry) February 15, 2022

I see his name in headlines I think “should I tell my experience? Am I doing others a disservice by not shit talking the hell out of this maniac?” And the answer is yes, I should be more vocal lest anyone else falls victim & anyone who defends him should be held more accountable. — Jacob (@BewilderBerry) February 15, 2022

Oh, one huge thing I forgot to mention is that I was Todrick’s videographer, the loading of the set was something hoisted onto me a few days into the tour. — Jacob (@BewilderBerry) February 15, 2022

Jacob further claims to have stayed silent for four years out of fear of reprisal, writing, “I barely told anyone about how horrible my time with him was because I didn’t want to affect future work.”

This isn’t the first time Hall has come under fire for alleged mistreatment of his employees.

In 2019, several former dancers and crew for his music videos claimed he never paid them for their work. That same year, Hall’s former assistant Tommy McKissock said that he had witnessed Hall sexually harassing employees. McKissock also leaked documents alleging that Hall had engaged in a legal settlement involving sexual harassment.

At the time of this writing, Hall has not responded publicly to Jacob’s allegations. Queerty reached out to the singer for comment but did not hear back.

