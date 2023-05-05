Todrick, Tove, & Tia keep us on our toes, Olivia Newton-John lives on, & more: Your weekly bop roundup

May is officially here, and we made it through the Met Gala, hissy fits over drag queens, and approval of even more anti-LGBTQ legislation… and that was just this week! To be queer in this country is hard enough, but the emotional whiplash of wanting to kiki about your favorite looks or needing space to breathe from so much vitriol can feel like a rollercoaster.

This is reflected in this week’s new music roundup, with two of our favorite queer artists delivering some solid dancefloor hits, mixed with some acoustic renditions from a certain favorite alternative pop girl, and a touching posthumous release from a musical legend.

Take a break and check out some of this week’s latest releases below in this week’s edition of “bop after bop“

“Y.A.S.” by Todrick Hall ft. Tiffany Pollard

Todrick Hall has released an epic music video featuring none other than the HBIC herself, Tiffany “New York” Pollard. The track, “Y.A.S”, is part of Hall’s latest album ‘Roach Killaz’ and includes a sickening rap verse from the queen of reality television. The video for “Y.A.S” takes viewers on a dance-filled, high camp journey, starting in the wild west, moving to the streets with a Michael Jackson thriller theme, and even under the sea with some Little Mermaid teas. Throughout the video, Todrick repeatedly sings “You Ain’t Shit” in different melodic tones while dragging a certain someone by their throat – leaving us wondering who it could be. Regardless, it’s an iconic collaboration that we’re absolutely here for.

“Dirt Femme (Stripped)” by Tove Lo

Alternative pop girly Tove Lo has released an intimate EP titled “Dirt Femme (Stripped)” featuring acoustic renditions of songs from her 2022 album, including “No One Dies From Love,” “Suburbia,” “Grapefruit,” and “Pineapple Slice.” The EP also includes an acoustic version of her latest single “Borderline.” Recorded during emotional one-take performances all over the world, these tracks offer fans a raw and honest glimpse into Tove’s artistic expression and add another layer of depth to her already impressive album.

“Satellite” by Tia Kofi

Tia Kofi, breakout star from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 2, has released another bop to add to her growing repertoire of music. Her latest single, “Satellite,” is a cover of the winning song from the 2010 Eurovision song contest in Germany by Lena. Tia’s rendition of the once-quirky pop song has been reimagined with an ’80s synth sound, giving it a darker and edgier vibe that showcases the queen’s versatility (that’s right, Michelle!) In the music video, Tia looks stunning in a sparkling dress and a fierce denim shoulder and trouser outfit paired with a glittery bra. With her consistent release of great music and even greater looks, it’s not surprising that many fans are already speculating about Tia’s appearance in an All-Stars season soon. Whether or not that happens, we’ll definitely be keeping an eye on this queen’s rise to stardom.

“Just The Two of Us: The Duets Collection (Vol. 1)” by Olivia Newton-John

Dame Olivia Newton-John’s first posthumous album, “Just The Two of Us – The Duets Collection Volume One,” is now available on vinyl, CD, and all streaming platforms. This 17-track album features collaborations with various artists, including Dolly Parton, Mariah Carey, Barry Gibb, and John Travolta. “Jolene” with Dolly Parton is Olivia’s final recording, and the album also includes a previously unreleased version of “Hopelessly Devoted to You” with Mariah Carey. Chloe Lattanzi, Olivia’s daughter, is also featured on the album. Although we are still grieving the loss of this icon, releases like this help us remember her immense talent and legacy.