Tom Daley addresses age gap with husband Dustin Lance Black… and how to deal with haters

“One thing I learned early on is not to care what other people think. That’s been useful since I’ve been with my husband. I’m 27, he is 47. People have their opinions, but we don’t notice the age gap. When you fall in love, you fall in love.

I had girlfriends briefly before Lance, but nothing serious. As soon as I was with him I knew right away. It was like, ‘OK, wow, this is it.’”

Elsewhere in the piece, Daley gives the secret (it’s not much of a secret) to maintaining his 6-pack:

“People always comment on my six-pack. I spend six hours a day training and when you spend six hours a day training, that kind of physique is easier to keep up.”

— Champion diver Tom Daley in a first-person piece for The Guardian.