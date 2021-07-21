Tom Daley addresses age gap with husband Dustin Lance Black… and how to deal with haters

“One thing I learned early on is not to care what other people think. That’s been useful since I’ve been with my husband. I’m 27, he is 47. People have their opinions, but we don’t notice the age gap. When you fall in love, you fall in love.
I had girlfriends briefly before Lance, but nothing serious. As soon as I was with him I knew right away. It was like, ‘OK, wow, this is it.’”
Elsewhere in the piece, Daley gives the secret (it’s not much of a secret) to maintaining his 6-pack:
“People always comment on my six-pack. I spend six hours a day training and when you spend six hours a day training, that kind of physique is easier to keep up.”
— Champion diver Tom Daley in a first-person piece for The Guardian.
2 Comments
Bromancer7
Yeah, the answer is simple, “mind your own damned business”.
beading_man
The only thing that matters is if they love each other! The rest of it is no else’s business! It doesn’t matter if one is 90 and the other is 20!! As long as they are happy! Everyone should just mind their own business!!