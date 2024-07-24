Tom Daley knows how to make a splash! 💦

The diving great sprung into action immediately upon arriving in Paris, testing out the Olympics‘ now-infamous cardboard beds. Organizers say the beds, which are made entirely of renewable materials and will be recycled afterwards, are part of their efforts to make Paris 2024 the “greenest” Olympics to date.

But some athletes insist the beds are in place for another reason: to discourage intimacy. They were first introduced at the Tokyo Games, where athletes were subject to strict social distancing protocols.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

Daley, however, put that theory to rest…

Not THIS being how Tom Daley demonstrated how sturdy the Olympic beds are 👀 pic.twitter.com/J7P68QHZFN — The Scarlet B!tch ᱬ (@thechildoftime) July 22, 2024

Content to keep his perfect score going, Daley posted another pic Tuesday that proceeded to get all of the gays even more soaked. It was a photo with his British teammates, from left to right: Jack Laugher, his diving partner Noah Williams, Anthony Harding, Kyle Kothari and Jordan Haulden.

With all six dressed in skimpy black speedos, the shot doesn’t leave much to the imagination. And neither does Daley’s captain.

“Six boys, 5 rings 🇬🇧💦.”

And if there was any doubt, Daley confirmed he knows exactly what he’s doing…

So, Tom Daley has responded on Instagram 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/io32vpvuPA — John Hall (@JohnHall1985) July 23, 2024

Daley has been an icon since he publicly came out as gay in 2013. A four-time Olympic medalist, he’s the most accomplished diver in British history.

While he’s the only member of his team who publicly identifies as gay, it’s apparent his influence has rubbed off on his other chaps. Multiple members of Team GB, including Laugher and Williams, have pages on OnlyFans.

Though the content is sultry, it’s technically all “SFW.” Maybe just turn your brightness down a little bit…

Leaning into the inherent thirst of diving–and let’s be honest, their hotness–members of Team GB are using OnlyFans to earn extra money while training and competing. While Olympic success may lead to international glory, it doesn’t always pay the bills. Many athletes struggle to support themselves, due to the time and effort they pour into their respective sports.

New Zealand rower Robbie Manson, who’s also competing in Paris, says he started his OnlyFans for financial security. When he previously walked away from rowing, he found himself nearly destitute.

The extra income he earns from OF helps him stay afloat. “It’s hard to have a 12-year career and then afterwards having nothing to support myself,” he told Queerty in a previous interview.

For those wondering, the Team GB members on OF are far more than pretty faces. Much like Daley, they are highly decorated.

Laugher, for example, took home gold at Rio 2016 with partner Chris Mears and won bronze in Tokyo. Williams won bronze with Daley in Tokyo as well.

Matty Lee, who’s also on OF, won gold with Daley in men’s 10-meter synchronized diving.

“I feel incredibly proud to say I am a gay man and also an Olympic champion,” Daley said on the podium.

Competing in his final Olympics, the 30-year-old Daley says his biggest goal in Paris is making his kids proud. Daley and his husband, Dustin Lance Black, have two young children.

Given Daley’s track record, he probably shouldn’t fret about delivering for his kin. He always delivers for his country, and for us… the gays!

Even Rosie agrees! “Beautiful,” she commented on Daley’s team photo.

We couldn’t agree more.