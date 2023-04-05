Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black reveal they became dads again last month

Husbands Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black have announced they became dads again last month.

The couple posted a statement in today’s ‘Births, marriages and deaths’ section of The Times in the UK.

The brief statement announcing the birth of a second son, Phoenix Rose, said: “Black-Daley on 28th March to Thomas Robert Daley and Dustin Lance Black, a son, Phoenix Rose.”

The announcement in The Times

Neither of the men has mentioned the birth on their social media.

Oscar-winner Black, 48, and Daley, 28, met in the spring of 2013, and get engaged in 2015. They married in 2017, and welcomed their son, Robbie, to the world in June 2018. He was named after Daley’s father, Robert, who died in 2011 from brain cancer.

Robbie was born via the use of a surrogate mother in the US. It’s presumed that Phoenix was also born the same way. Black and Daley live most of their time in London, but commercial surrogacy is not available in the UK.

Last year, Daley, a gold-medal winning Olympic diver, spoke of why they decided to opt for surrogacy to create their family.

“’Lance and I […] had lost so many people in our families and there was something about surrogacy that we were drawn to that just meant that we could pass on the people that we’d lost, their genes and their thoughts, their feelings, their personalities and being able to bring someone into the world, that felt so extremely special.”

Congratulations, guys!