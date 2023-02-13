Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black make a splash together at the urinals

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Daley (@tomdaley)



The UK’s big, annual music awards ceremony, The BRIT Awards, took place on Saturday night. It attracted a star-studded audience to London’s O2 Arena.

Among the guests were husbands Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black. The couple were dressed up to the nines for the occasion. They shared a selection of images to their Instagram accounts, including a joint photo of themselves standing next to one another at urinals [above].

Daley is wearing pale pink trousers and a bedazzled, gem-encrusted pink jacket by Georges Hobeika. On his feet are a chunky pair of Louboutin platform shoes. Black wears a pale lilac suit by Helen Anthony.

Daley cheekily captioned the photo “PeeOV: Brits 2023”.

The image in the bathroom comes a couple of years after Troye Sivan posted a photo of himself, wearing a dress, at a urinal at the Met Gala. It later emerged that Daley had taken the snap, as requested by Rihanna!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by troye sivan (@troyesivan)

As to be expected at such an occasion, Daley and Black were not the only ones to turn heads at the BRIT Awards.

Sam Smith walked the red carpet in an eye-catching, inflatable piece of fashion by designer Harri.

BRIT Awards controversy

This year’s BRIT Awards were not without controversy. Last year, organizers ditched “male” and “female” categories, acknowledging some artists, such as Smith, are non-binary. Adele subsequently won ‘Artist of the Year’ in 2022.

However, this year’s shortlist for the same award contained only men. Harry Styles won the honor, along with three other awards, including ‘Album of the Year’.

Many said the lack of female nominees was something the BRIT Awards must address next year.