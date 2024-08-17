A wise poet named Taylor Swift once said, “August slipped away like a bottle of wine.”

Considering the month is halfway over, and our rosé cabinet is nearly empty, we think she might just know what she was talking about.

Similarly, the past week in LGBTQ+ news also rushed past us. First, Joaquin Phoenix dropped out of a highly anticipated gay romance, then we remembered the late Gena Rowlands, and a pommel horse cutie visited Andy Cohen.

Plus, Luke Evans declared he’s in love, a lesbian recounted her awkward American Airlines experience, and Connor Franta possibly confirmed that he dated Troye Sivan.

Otherwise, our social media feeds have been filled with excitement for fall, fabulous drag queens, Diet Coke dreams, and, surprisingly enough, a knit swimwear trend.

Buckle up and prepare to be enamored. These are the 10 things we’re obsessed with this week…

1. Dunkin’ Spiked Pumpkin Spice Iced Latte

Dunkin’ is releasing an alcoholic Pumpkin Spiced Latte canned drink pic.twitter.com/Wqq25dQsfY — Dexerto (@Dexerto) August 12, 2024

OK, I’m not wishing away summertime by any means. But as brands begin to roll out their upcoming seasonal (and often pumpkin-flavored) promotions, I’ve got to admit that I’m getting antsy. Accordingly, I’m already beginning to imagine fall get-togethers built entirely around the new Dunkin’ Spiked Pumpkin Spice Iced Latte—now available at participating stores in four-packs of 12oz cans; prices may vary. I don’t typically mix business and pleasure dairy and liquor, but this concoction sounds spooky enough that it just might work.

2. Tom Daley‘s knit swimwear line

Olympic star and certified cutie Tom Daley announced his retirement from diving this week but thankfully, he’s not giving up the speedos anytime soon. The 30-year-old (and his rear) are front and center in a new ad campaign for Malibu inspired by his unique passion for knitting.

Still, the most exciting part is its accompanying swimwear collection, handmade entirely out of knitted wool. Yes, you read that correctly, and no, I have no idea how that works. The line includes a “Don’t Drink and Dive”-branded Bucket Hat, Briefs, Sliders, and Sunglasses (available online from $40-$79). And while you can’t machine dry these babies, you can support a good cause; all proceeds benefit the Royal Life-Saving Society UK, which promotes “water safety” and education “in life-saving skills.”

3. Delta Work’s incredible Diet Coke Taste Test

If you’re not listening to Drag Race alum Delta Work’s podcast Very Delta, you’re missing out on some of the pettiest, most trivial, and ridiculously entertaining content out there. Case-in-point: in a recent episode, the 48-year-old Emmy Award-winner conducted a blind Diet Coke taste test, featuring samples from fast food favorites, a can, and a bottle.

I’m absolutely obsessed with her reasoning, undeniable skill, and the concept as a whole. I can only hope to one day be half as well-versed in the world of Diet Coke.

4. Autumnal Ready Underwear

Image Credit: MeUndies

Summer is for speedos, winter is for wool, and springtime is for free-balling. Unfortunately, the approaching autumnal season doesn’t typically have much going for it in the underwear department—until now.

No one does underwear like MeUndies, so it’s no surprise they’ve got orange-hued and chilled-air vibes down pat. My favorite new releases have to be the comfy-looking Mountain High Shortsleeve Modal PJ Set ($88), the goofy but sexy Gimme Smore Briefs ($26), and the classy-colored Heather Terra collection, available in trunks for $26 and as a Ball Caddy Boxer Brief with Fly for $28.

5. RuPaul’s Drag Race: Global All Stars

The eventual premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race: Mars might be a running joke on Gay Twitter, but the franchise has truly wrapped its painted fingernails worldwide. Its global influence is obviously evident in the brand new series RuPaul’s Drag Race: Global All Stars, now streaming on Paramount+ and WOW Presents Plus.

For American viewers unfamiliar with the series’ international iterations, apart from returning meme queen Alyssa Edwards, it’s basically a whole new cast. It’s fascinating to see how different cultures perform drag, but the best part will be seeing how these global queens bring their respective dramas. (Fittingly, the first meeting between Edwards and torsion-surviving Drag Race Germany contestant Tessa Testicle is already going viral.)

6. Nightlights

Image Credit: Urban Outfitters

This week, I found myself in a predicament: I wanted to sneak into the kitchen for a late-night snack to do some light reading, but my phone — a.k.a. the only accessible flashlight — was dead, and I was not willing to risk exposure to overhead lighting at 2 a.m.

Finally, an idea came to me like a flickering bulb: nightlights. You know, those plug-in devices we all used before we started carrying glowing computers in our pockets? Now, my current struggle is settling on the right one amongst a plentiful selection at Urban Outfitters, including the celestial Astronaut Galaxy Projector ($50), Himalayan Salt Lamp or irresistibly cute Cat Nightlight, both $24.

7. This dog with a mighty big stick

Can I show you a video that cured me of every bad feeling just now pic.twitter.com/xZMePCnhso — LVL (@misslindsayv) August 11, 2024

What more is there to say? In this wholesome TikTok from van-life influencer @nomaddiaries, Bryce the dog finds a big stick and can’t resist the urge to show it off. Sounds just like a few gays I know— am I wrong?!

8. The wireless headphones you didn’t know you needed

Image Credit: Amazon

I know what you’re thinking: what is this strange headband, and why doesn’t it look nearly as stylish as AirPods? Aesthetic appearance aside, the MUSICOZY Bluetooth 5.2 Sleep Headphones (available in various colors, starting at $19.99 on Amazon) are among the best investments I’ve ever made.

The soft, breathable, and sweat-absorbing band goes around your forehead and has Bluetooth-connecting headphones built inside. You can pull it down over your eyes and listen to music while you fall asleep — without fear of losing your headphones in your bed again. Couldn’t be me! — or wear it like a sweatband for exercise jams. Plus, the rechargeable device guarantees 20 hours of playtime, which is nearly long enough to get you through a marathon or afternoon nap. (JK!)

9. This misleading billboard for M&Ms

This viral ad for M&M Caramel Chocolates stopped me in my tracks during a mindless scroll session this weekend for, um, obvious reasons.

That being said, would you try it? 👀

10. Tilda Swinton hosting Countess Luann in Scotland

I’ve never been more heartbroken that The Real Housewives of New York City cameras weren’t rolling! In a recent interview, Countless Luann — former actual countess and Bravo star, but current campy cabaret performer-slash-gay fave — recounted the time quirky actress Tilda Swinton invited her to spend time at her Scotland manor. Of course, she took Swinton up on the offer, and now I can’t stop thinking about what the Oscar winner and “Feelin’ Jovani” singer spent an entire weekend discussing.