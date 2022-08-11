Tom Daley sees why older LGBTQ folks are so frustrated, says “we can’t become complacent”

I feel we’re at this pivotal moment in the queer movement in terms of holding on to our rights, which are being chipped away at.

I can see how frustrated the older generation are because of what they’ve fought for. And it’s slowly being clawed back. We can’t become complacent and we need to make many alliances. People need to come together as one. There is power in numbers.

If we don’t do something about it soon, something monumental will happen and we’ll be back at square one.— Tom Daley speaking to The Guardian about the urgency of the issues facing the LGBTQ community.