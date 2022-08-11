Tom Daley sees why older LGBTQ folks are so frustrated, says “we can’t become complacent”

I feel we’re at this pivotal moment in the queer movement in terms of holding on to our rights, which are being chipped away at.
I can see how frustrated the older generation are because of what they’ve fought for. And it’s slowly being clawed back. We can’t become complacent and we need to make many alliances. People need to come together as one. There is power in numbers.
If we don’t do something about it soon, something monumental will happen and we’ll be back at square one.— Tom Daley speaking to The Guardian about the urgency of the issues facing the LGBTQ community.
Jim
Everyone should be working to codify same sex marriage. NOW
Write letters, demonstrate. VOTE
Cam
They’ll try to divide groups, do whatever they can to attack our rights. Vote like our civil rights depend on it, because they do.
Dev
By “older generation,” I assume he meant his husband.
monty clift
lmao
seven5tx
I am a boomer. Back in the day I did my best to know gay history. I still do. It still annoys me that these kids think they invented being gay. There used to be no porn, no internet. Those who forget history are doomed to repeat it. I have had several close friends that were brutally murdered for being gay.
Mack
I’m right there with you. From what I see many of those today take what they have for granted. We couldn’t come out at school or go to the prom with our other half. We had to watch and make sure we wasn’t arrested just in a bar because of the “undercover cops”. But the fight has to continue or you will find yourself way back in the closets.